Eagles breakout star sounds like he's already trying to let Philly down easy
By Kinnu Singh
Although recent rule changes have favored pass-heavy offensive teams, the Philadelphia Eagles proved that the fundamental principles of football have not changed. The Eagles relied on two old adages: games are won in the trenches, and defense wins champions.
The Eagles dominated their opponents en route to a triumphant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia’s top-ranked defense, led by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, terrorized opposing offenses with a dominant defensive line.
Following the Super Bowl parade on Friday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have to begin preparations to defend the championship title in 2025. Although a majority of the roster will remain intact, Philadelphia’s defensive line could see some significant changes.
Milton Williams offered a vague answer on his future with Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams is set to be one of the team’s top free agents this offseason. Although he said he would like to remain in Philadelphia, his return could be unlikely.
“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”
Williams is entering free agency for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old defensive tackle was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has steadily improved in Philadelphia’s rotation each season. Williams could command a significant contract on the open market after his stellar campaign, but he also noted that he values winning.
“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”
Williams emerged as an ascending star despite splitting snaps on Philadelphia’s talented defensive line. After beginning his career in a depth role behind Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Williams shared snaps with defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis this season. He could get more opportunities as the top defensive tackle elsewhere, but claimed he prioritizes winning over individual success.
“Wherever I end up, if it’s here or wherever, just get guys to buy into the togetherness and not being selfish and not hating on one another and fighting over who get the stats or the sacks or whatever,” Williams said. “Really just being together. You saw in the Super Bowl, everybody was out there making plays. So when we’re all together, everybody playing free, fast, and we just want to win at the end of the day. That’s what we did.”
Williams ranked second among all defensive tackles with a 12.5 percent pressure rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He turned those pressures into a career-high five sacks and ended his breakout season in emphatic fashion, recording two sacks against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
Spotrac estimations had Milton’s market value at approximately $12 million per year, but PFF projects that his average annual salary will be closer to $20 million after the Super Bowl.
The Eagles have approximately $18 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.