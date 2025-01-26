Eagles, Commanders fans unite at NFC Championship over lone cause they can agree on
Suffice to say that the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders really, really don't like each other. These teams have been going at it since the 1930s, over 180 games in all, and the short stretch of I-95 separating the two cities has bred a whole lot of contempt over that time. This is a rivalry in which one team once injured nine members of the other in a single game, and responded by asking them if they needed any more body bags; they hardly need an excuse to be at each other's throats.
So add in a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, and things are bound to get spicy. There's been certainly no love lost between these two teams or their fan bases this week, as Philly and Washington get set to square off the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. But even with tensions at their highest, it's heartwarming to know that everyone was still able to come together in the parking lots of Lincoln Financial Field and find one thing that everyone can agree on: hating the Dallas Cowboys.
Tailgates in Philly can be treacherous events. The alcohol starts flowing early, and if you're caught wearing the wrong color uniform, things can get ugly. So when you see a throng of Eagles fans and a throng of Commanders fans staring each other down, it's only natural to assume the worst. This time, though, they were coming together in unison, bound by one simple chant: "Dallas sucks".
This isn't the greatest time to be a Cowboys fan, what with your team missing the playoffs, letting Mike McCarthy walk and then capping off the most confusing coaching carousel in recent memory by hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to replace him. If there's one thing that the NFC East knows how to do, though, it's kick a rival fan base while it's down.