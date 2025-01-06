Eagles get concerning Jalen Hurts update ahead of playoff showdown with Packers
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Green Bay Packers to kick off their road to Super LIX on Super Wild Card Weekend. However, the NFC East champions may be in danger of doing so sans franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts.
During his press conference on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Hurts remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.
The signal-caller suffered a brain injury in Philadelphia's Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders and has been out since, though his status is unclear.
Sirianni said there's "no new information" regarding Hurts. The latter is ostensibly progressing through the league's five-step return-to-participation protocol slower than most, which doesn't bode well for him or the Eagles.
Notably, this is Hurts' first documented concussion. The average return time in these instances is nine days. He's been sidelined since Dec. 22. But for whatever it's worth, the two-time Pro Bowler was present at the team's official walkthrough on Sunday, marking a step in the right direction.
Philly won't be taking the practice field until Wednesday. This gives Hurts ample time to gain clearance and rejoin his teammates on the gridiron. Nonetheless, if he can't get some reps in by then, Eagles fans have every right to start worrying.
Considering the Eagles already had the NFC's No. 2 seed clinched heading into their regular-season finale versus the New York Giants, Hurts' absence seemed precautionary. But it appears the circumstances had nothing to do with him being shelved, knowing he's still ailing heading into a postseason clash with the Packers.
Should Hurts be unavailable for Philadelphia's first-round matchup against Green Bay, backup passer Kenny Pickett would likely get the nod. The latter has operated as the former's primary understudy all season and fared decently on his limited opportunities.
As of now, we're in wait-and-see mode with Hurts. The situation is fluid. Yet, if Hurts can't go, the Eagles must be prepared to pivot. He has a tremendous impact on their aerial attack and dominant ground game, meaning Philly will have to adjust their entire offensive approach accordingly. Like many other quarterbacks, Pickett doesn't offer the same juice with his legs.