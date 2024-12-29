Eagles-Cowboys rout turns ugly as brawl breaks out, goes into tunnel
A dust-up or two is always expected when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles share an NFL field with one another. There are rivals across the league but few have the bad blood between them quite like the NFC East foes. And that bad blood only starts boiling when we get into a situation where the outcome of a given game is no longer in question like it was late on Sunday in Week 17.
With the Eagles up 41-7 in a surprising blowout with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee filling in for Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia sent a punt into the Dallas end zone. As the special teams units converged, though, Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks seemed to make a bit of shady contact with Eagles defensive back and gunner Sydney Brown.
That's when all hell broke loose.
Brown got up off the ground and took hold of the other Cowboys player in the mix, CB Troy Pride, and rag-dolled Pride up near the tunnel. That's when more players got involved as the brawl broke out with plenty of punches, pushing, throwing and shoving taking over the final moments of the game.
As noted in the tweet containing the video, Brown, Brooks and Pride were all ejected for the final two minutes and change of the game.
Obviously, there's no room for what Brown did to legitimately start a massive fight that bled into the tunnel in the game. Having said that, it's going to happen every now and then. And if it's going to happen, you would prefer it if you're the Eagles if it was in a spot like this wherein the win was already in hand and you were just waiting for the final whistle.
This is just another chapter in the ever-growing book of hatred between the Eagles and Cowboys. It's hard to have a game between these rivals when things don't get chippy, even if they don't always escalate to something like this.
What probably makes this worse for the Cowboys, though, is that they got beaten this badly on the scoreboard and then, if we're scoring the fight, likely lost the fight as well. The vibes in Dallas already haven't been good for some time when it comes to their lack of success and the rampant injuries to stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and so on. This won't do much to improve that as Dallas and Philadelphia go into the final week of the regular season and Philadelphia having locked up the division.