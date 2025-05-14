Eagles fans already circling one leaked game on the calendar

One of the cool things about the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl is that now the NFL has no choice but to see them as one of the premier teams. Those kinds of teams are a big draw, and the schedule makers leak parts of those teams' schedules a little early.

Right now, we know four of the Eagles' 2025 games: Week 1 against Dallas, Week 10 at Green Bay, Week 13 against Chicago, and Week 16 at Washington. As you can imagine, not all of those games are created equal.

Divisional games will forever reign supreme

When you’re power ranking games like this, you have to think about the opponent, the week, whether it's primetime or not, and just the overall vibes.

Of the games we know about, the Cowboys game in Week 1 is easily the biggest game. There are so many things going into it: It’s banner night. It’s Dallas Week. Jalen Carter gets to line up against a rookie. It’s Dallas week. It’s only the fourth time Jalen Hurts has played against Dak Prescott. It’s Dallas week. It’s Sunday Night Football on a Thursday night (which is completely nonsensical that they refuse to change the branding). It’s the season opener. It’s Dallas week.

Every game against the Cowboys is always going to be the biggest game, and anyone who says differently simply doesn’t know ball.

3. Week 13 vs. Chicago Bears

There’s only one reason that this game has any juice, and it’s that this is on Black Friday.

The NFL started doing Black Friday games in 2023. The first one was a Dolphins and Jets game where the starting quarterbacks were Tua Tagovailoa for Miami and Tim Boyle for the Jets.

If you don’t remember anything about that game, good for you. The only notable thing was a very funny Jevon Holland pick-six going into halftime.

THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs pic.twitter.com/AZhCtVgRNd — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

In 2024, the Black Friday game was the Raiders at the Chiefs. This was the one where Aidan O’Connell fumbled on a third-and-three from the Chiefs 32-yard line with 15 seconds left in the game. The Chiefs kneed it out and won 19 -17.

What a WILD ending on Black Friday 👀 pic.twitter.com/JtYRVva6Zy — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

All of this to say, these Black Friday games have some ridiculous things happen during them. It’s six months away, but it’s never too early to start knocking on wood that it’s the Bears that do something stupid in this game and keep the tradition going.

2. Week 10 at Green Bay Packers

An early November Monday Night Football game in Green Bay? Alright. That’s not bad. I’ve long said that snow football games are awesome, but they’re only fun when you’re not emotionally tied to the game — just look at last season:

The Steelers and the Browns played in a snow game in Week 14, and it rocked because it didn’t matter to pretty much anyone. Then, the Eagles and the Rams played in a snow game in the divisional round of the playoffs, and my heart almost exploded 15 times.

So, going to Green Bay before it gets too brutally cold and there’s a super high chance of winter weather is a great thing.

The Eagles and the Packers are going to be two big-time contenders in the NFC playoff picture, so there’s a decent chance that this game does have some kind of seeding implications… but there’s also the Brotherly Shove aspect of it.

The Packers are spearheading the ban on the Brotherly Shove. The vote on the ban got tabled during the owners’ meeting at the beginning of April, and they’re going to vote on it again in a week or so.

If that play gets banned, the Eagles are going to be playing with blood in their eyes, releasing a fury of pain and hatred, the likes of which this world has never seen. If it doesn’t get banned, the Eagles might run the play 10 times… hopefully all in a row.

1. Week 16 at Washington Commanders

This game is either going to mean everything or nothing at all. The NFC East could be all wrapped up with two weeks left in the season, or this could be for all the marbles … but it seems like it will be the latter.

In the past 10 seasons, there has only been one year where the team that won the NFC East had a two-game lead over any of the other teams in the division, and that was in 2017 when the Eagles had a 13-4 record and the second-place Cowboys had a 9-7 record.

At this point in the season, we’ll see if Jayden Daniels is going to be the real deal. He wouldn’t be the first quarterback to have a rockstar rookie season and then just end up being an absolute fart. If he does end up being real, this game will be all the more juicy.

The Commanders will never have the same rivalry with the Eagles as the Cowboys do, but this one is quickly becoming more competitive. These late-season games with big implications are only going to make this rivalry bigger. It feels good to have genuine hatred towards more and more teams.

We’ll find out more about the rest of the Eagles’ schedule in a few hours, but as of right now, it seems like it’s going to be bookended by some really, really juicy games.