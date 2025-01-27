Eagles fans gave Zach Ertz a hero's exit after Commander's loss
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia sports fans don’t have a positive reputation, but they showed some class while celebrating the victory at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans gave an ovation to Commanders tight end Zach Ertz as he walked to the locker room with head down.
The veteran tight end spent the first eight and a half years of his career with the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Ertz enjoyed the best seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he earned three Pro Bowl nods and helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl championship. His path back to the NFC Championship Game, however, has been anything but easy.
Eagles fans honor Zach Ertz in what may have been his final game
Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season, and his next three seasons were derailed by injuries. He tore multiple ligaments in his right knee in 2022 and found himself on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury in 2023. Arizona released the aging veteran in the middle of the campaign, throwing his playing career in doubt.
The 34-year-old signed with the downtrodden Commanders in the offseason, and he looked rejuvenated throughout the 2024 season. Ertz started all 17 regular season games and emerged as one of the most dependable targets for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Only wide receiver Terry McLaurin earned more targets than Ertz, who finished with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. In Washington’s two playoff wins, Ertz reeled in seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Ertz did his best to lead Washington to a Super Bowl. Ertz finished with 11 receptions for 104 yards, accounting for over a third of the Commanders’ receptions and almost half of their total passing yards. It didn’t prove to be nearly enough to overcome his former team.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley gashed the Commanders for 118 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries, and Washington’s offensive line was overpowered by Philadelphia’s defensive front.
The Eagles will compete for a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.