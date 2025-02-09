Eagles fans rain boos on Chiefs as Philly enjoys clear crowd advantage in Super Bowl
When it comes to trying to win the Super Bowl, you never know what small advantage could help. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs each hope to have just enough to get them over the top.
In New Orleans, we know one thing: The Eagles have the crowd on their side at the very least.
Ahead of the biggest game of the season, Eagles fans welcomed the Chiefs to the Superdome field with a shower of boos.
Eagles fans boo Chiefs as they take the field ahead of Super Bowl
Those in New Orleans ahead of the game reported all week that Eagles fans had turned up.
It makes perfect sense that Eagles fans outnumber Chiefs fans. Kansas City has been in five of the last four Super Bowls. There may be some Chiefs fans out there with the cash to blow on Super Bowl tickets every year, but most will have already made their pilgramige in a past season.
Not that the Eagles haven't given their fans reasons to drop thousands on Super Bowl tickets in recent years. Philadelphia faced off with the Chiefs two years ago. They won the Big Game in 2018. Three Super Bowl appearances in eight seasons is more than most fans get to experience.
The question is whether the roars from Eagles fans will be enough to unsettle the Chiefs this time around. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company have been mostly unflappable in the postseason.
Perhaps the difference this time will be desperation. The Chiefs have tasted victory over and over again. They know how to win, but are they starving for it the way Eagles fans have ben ever since losing in Super Bowl LVII? Those fans at the Superdome will scream their hearts out with hopes of cheering their team to victory.