Eagles fans step up with fundraiser for LA wildfires before facing Rams in playoffs
By Austen Bundy
As devastating wildfires are ravaging the Los Angeles area, the Rams are representing their city proudly in the NFL playoffs. The team won its Wild Card matchup Monday against a 14-win Minnesota Vikings squad in a game that was moved from SoFi Stadium to Glendale, Arizona for safety reasons.
Now, as the team prepares to travel yet again, this time to face the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles, there are still massive losses and incredible difficulties the players' families and neighbors are dealing with. According to the Associated Press, thousands of structures are destroyed and roughly two dozen people lost their lives in the infernos that have scorched more than 63 square miles (three times the size of Manhattan).
Philadelphia fans, seeing the devastation in the news, understood the assignment perfectly. Per a report by TMZ, a group of Eagles supporters started a GoFundMe to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The fundraiser has accrued $16,805 to benefit the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund as of Thursday night and it continues to grow.
"We're still gonna kick the Rams' butts, but there's plenty of people in and around LA (Rams and birds' fans alike) that could use some help right now," the fundraiser's organizer wrote in the description. "I know a lot of the attention is going towards celebrities but there are plenty of everyday people who have lost a lot during this and are risking life and limb to help others."
Eagles fans defy tough reputation by raising money for L.A. wildfire victims
Philadelphia fans have earned a less than savory reputation in the eyes of supporters from around the league. Some of their most well-known episodes feature snowballing Santa Clause and just last weekend in the team's win over the Green Bay Packers, a disrespectful male fan was caught on tape yelling obscene insults at a female in the stands.
Despite all that, Philadelphia fans are redeeming themselves with this latest effort at doing good for others in need. Akin to the charitable actions of "Bills Mafia" in Buffalo, Eagles fans are hoping to have a moment of graceful sportsmanship ahead of what should be a heated playoff battle.
Philadelphia is favored against the Rams, but perhaps the latter will find inspiration in fighting for those back home who are in need of a little hope even if it comes in the form of something as inconsequential as football.