Eagles fans took over AT&T Stadium in ruthless fashion after dominating win over Cowboys
By Quinn Everts
Rivalries don't end when the final whistle blows. In fact, lots of fans would say that rivalries truly begin when the game ends. Philadelphia Eagles fans would certainly agree with you, especially if you're talking about their rivalry with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. These teams — and fanbases — truly despise each other, so when the Eagles fans who traveled to Dallas for Sunday's game had a chance to bask in the feeling of victory in enemy territory, they took advantage.
After the Eagles trounced the Cowboys 34-6, plenty of Eagles fans stuck around and let their feelings be known — their feelings that "Dallas sucks," if you couldn't hear. Being able to sit in your opponent's home and talk smack has to be one of the most cathartic feelings in sports.
This is Philly's first win at Dallas since 2017; the wait makes it even sweeter.
The Philadelphia Eagles are scorching after slow start
At one point this year, Eagles fans were convinced things were spiraling out of control. After a brutal loss to the Bucs, the Eagles were 2-2 and barely snuck by Cleveland the next weekend to get above .500. But since then, Philly has looked all parts contender like fans hopes they would before the year started.
Wins over New York, Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Dallas aren't wildly impressive, but winning five straight in the NFL is hard no matter who a team matches up with, so you can't fault Eagles fans for really basking in this one, especially because it was against the Cowboys.
Philadelphia sports fans are notoriously hard to please, but also notoriously hard to get to stop talking about how great their teams are. If you let a Philadelphia team beat you 34-6 in your own home, this is usually going to be the result. This happened hours ago, but my money is on those fans still being there, fighting with security to let them stay and chant "Dallas sucks" until the early morning.