Eagles fans troll Giants with 'thank you' chants after Saquon Barkley's huge Week 11 game
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to the top of the NFC East standings with a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Despite trailing for a majority of the game, the Eagles kept chipping away at the lead. Much of Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter heroics were powered by running back Saquon Barkley, who wore down the Commanders defense by the fourth quarter.
Barkley finished the game with 146 yards and two touchdowns. Barkley’s 43-yard run in the fourth quarter set up quarterback Jalen Hurts for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Then he gashed the Commanders for a 23-yard touchdown. Twenty seconds later, Barkley capitalized on Washington’s turnover with a 39-yard touchdown.
Eagles fans mockingly thanked the Giants
After the game, Eagles fans took some time to express their gratitude for the New York Giants, who allowed Barkley to walk out of the door in free agency.
“Thank you, Giants!” fans chanted in the postgame festivities, as captured by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
From reverse hurdles to long touchdowns, it’s evident Barkley is enjoying his time in Philadelphia. The former Penn State running back was selected by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he languished on poor offenses for the majority of his career.
During the offseason, New York made it clear they didn’t see the value in re-signing Barkley. The Eagles thought differently, and they were quick to swoop in once Barkley’s impending departure became evident.
In New York, Barkley ran behind a Giants offensive line that ranked as the second-worst unit in the league by ESPN's run-block win rate metric. With the Eagles, Barkley has found a supporting cast that is vastly more talented. Philadelphia’s offensive line was graded as the best run-blocking unit in the league in 2023 and the second-best unit in 2022.
The Eagles are ranked No. 11 with a 72 percent run-block win rate through Week 10 of the 2024 season.
Barkley has recorded 1,137 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 197 carries, while adding 210 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 23 receptions.