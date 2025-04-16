Eagles finally connected to big trade and it’s awful news for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are still in celebration mode after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. This offseason, the team made a key retention in linebacker Zack Baun, but other than that, they have lost a variety of players this offseason. That is the problem when you win a Super Bowl — you lose your best players in free agency.

The Eagles are still in good shape, as they locked in their key players long term, and that includes Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts. But that doesn't mean more moves aren't on the way. Eagles fans are undoubtedly waiting for the team to make a big move. Well, there at least approached with a pretty big move, but to send a player out of Philadelphia.

During an Instagram Live appearance, ESPN New York Giants reporter Jordan Raanan said that earlier in the offseason, he heard that they checked in with the Eagles about tight end Dallas Goedert. Raanan says that while no deal transpired, it's something the Giants keeping an eye on.

"I heard at one point they looked into Dallas Goedert," Raanan said, h/t GiantsWire. "He sounds like a guy who is going to get traded at some point in this draft.

"Now, I am not expecting Dallas Goedert to get traded to the Giants, but the fact that they checked in on it definitely made me scratch my head a little bit. . . It's something they are at least monitoring."

Giants checking in with Eagles about Dallas Goedert is bad news for Jalen Hurts

Based on Raanan's comments, it sounds like it's at least a possibility that the Eagles could trade Goedert elsewhere. What is a bit more prominent is that Goedert is entering the final year of his contract.

As this relates to Hurts, there isn't much quality depth behind Goedert if they do opt to trade him before the start of the 2025 season. Grant Calcaterra, their 2022 sixth-round pick, and Harrison Bryant are the top tight ends on the roster if they were to deal Goedert. That doesn't exactly help with giving Hurts a security blanket like Goedert has shown to be during his time with the organization.

Yes, Goedert has dealt with his fair share of injuries, including this past season where he dealt with hamstring and knee injuries that limited him to just 10 regular season games. But, the Eagles are taking a player away from Hurts that he has chemistry with.

Philadelphia's depth chart as constructed is not set in stone. Considering the draft is next week, it's entirely likely that general manager Howie Roseman will select another tight end. We shall see what the Eagles opt to do both with the tight end position and with Goedert. But the fact that a division rival in the Giants reached out to the Eagles about Goedert is interesting, to say the least.