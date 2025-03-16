Eagles free agency purge continues as they lose key offensive lineman from Super Bowl run

It has often been said that games are won in the trenches and defenses win championships. The Philadelphia Eagles put those old adages to the test in 2024, and emerged victorious in Super Bowl LIX.

While All-Pro talents such as running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver AJ Brown played significant roles, the Eagles dominated their opponents at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Milton Williams wrecked opposing offenses from the interior, while defensive ends Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith cleaned up the mess from the edges.

On offense, opponents faced an even more daunting task. Philadelphia set a Super Bowl record as soon as they walked onto the field at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans. The average size of the Eagles’ offensive line was 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, the largest in Super Bowl history.

The reigning champions may not have the same luxuries in 2025 as they look to defend their title. Like every champion before them, the Eagles are finding it difficult to keep their talented roster intact.

Eagles’ free agency losses continue to pile up after Mekhi Becton signs with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Eagles offensive guard Mekhi Becton to a two-year, $20 million contract, the team announced on Friday.

Becton was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, who played him as an offensive tackle. Injuries derailed his early years in the Meadowlands, and Philadelphia took a gamble by moving Becton inside to right guard. The gamble paid off, as the 25-year-old allowed just three sacks in 15 starts.

The departure of Becton wasn’t surprising considering they acquired guard Kenyon Green, another former first-round pick, in a trade with the Houston Texans. The hope is that Green will be able to improve under the tutelage of Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, but guard Tyler Steen is also expected to compete for the job.

Philadelphia entered the offseason with several impending free agents who played a significant role in their Super Bowl victory. Although the Eagles retained linebacker Zack Baun, they’ve lost several key pieces.

Becton is Philadelphia’s fifth starting player to leave the team in free agency, joining a list of departures that includes Williams, Sweat, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and linebacker Oren Burks.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is considered to be one of the best executives in the league, but rebuilding the team will be a challenge. As the Eagles look to replenish their talent, there is a bit of a silver lining. Philadelphia is poised to receive four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after losing Becton, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles also possess the Jets’ 2026 third-round pick, which they acquired from trading outside linebacker Haason Reddick. Along with their own third-round pick, a third-round compensatory pick will give them five selections in the top 100 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.