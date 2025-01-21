Eagles have clear edge over Commanders in NFC Championship Game referee assignment
By Austen Bundy
Sunday's upcoming NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason. The upstarts from the nation's capital will face off with their fierce division rivals in a rubber match after splitting the regular season series.
However, there's one indicator that points to an easy Eagles victory and the team's second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. The league revealed who will be officiating both conference championship games on Monday and Philadelphia fans will be glad to see a favorable familiar face.
Shawn Hochuli will head up the refereeing team that will handle the NFC Championship in the City of Brotherly Love and he could be a good luck charm of sorts for the home team.
Eagles will have the edge over Commanders with favorite ref in charge of NFC title game
Some may say the specific refereeing crews don't actually matter with respect to the outcome of the game but the numbers don't lie. Philadelphia is 6-1 with Hochuli calling their games while Washington is just 1-3 all-time. This will also be the third time Hochuli will call a game between the NFC East rivals, the Eagles won both matchups.
With how hot the Commanders have been playing, especially since they're practically playing with house money at this point as a six-seed, Philadelphia will need every advantage it can get. Whether Hochuli actually has any bearing on the result is speculative science but two previous samples with the two teams going head-to-head is still significant evidence.
The game will be a historic occurrence regardless. It'll be the first time ever that Washington and Philadelphia will face one another in the NFC Championship and the fifth instance all-time the title game will feature two teams from the NFC East Division.