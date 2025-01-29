Eagles have every reason to be worried about Kellen Moore’s focus for Super Bowl
By Lior Lampert
After punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in historic fashion, the Philadelphia Eagles are riding high. However, they may be flying too close to the sun, specifically offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore's looming trip to the Big Easy could become a permanent stay. Per an official team announcement, he recently completed a second-round in-person interview with the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching vacancy. And if follow-up reporting is any indication, it went well.
The Saints and Moore ostensibly enjoyed each other's company. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes that their meeting started Monday night and "went late into evening/early morning." It's a noteworthy development for the 35-year-old and New Orleans. Nonetheless, Philadelphia can't help but worry about whether their play-caller has his eye on the ball.
Flirting with the Saints and losing track of time as he prepares to compete for a title in their backyard isn't a great look. The optics of the situation should reasonably have the Eagles wondering if Moore's head is in the game.
Preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from achieving the NFL's first-ever three-peat will take an all-hands-on-deck effort from Philadelphia, including (and especially) Moore. The Eagles need him to be dialed in if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again for the first time since 2017.
New Orleans' pursuit of Moore is more than fair, considering his status as a rising coach and their ongoing quest for a new leader. But the Eagles would rather him remain focused on the task at hand.
An external promotion is presumably inevitable for Moore. In 2023, he had two head coaching interviews with the Carolina Panthers before settling in as the Los Angeles Chargers' OC. Moreover, the Bolts spoke with him about their opening the ensuing offseason before rolling with Jim Harbaugh. New Orleans, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys have also expressed interest during this hiring cycle.
Nonetheless, Moore's dalliance with the Saints puts even more (no pun intended) pressure on him to succeed against Kansas City.