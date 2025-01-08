Eagles have no one but themselves to blame if Jalen Hurts struggles beyond Sunday
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have won 12 of their last 13 games, and despite some in-house drama, Philadelphia is arguably the greatest threat to the Detroit Lions in the NFC.
Per usual, the Eagles win and lose based on their quarterback play. As Jalen Hurts goes, so does this team, which makes his status for Sunday's game all the more important. Hurts remains in concussion protocol and a limited participant in practice, though the Eagles did release Ian Book, which is a good sign they expect their starting quarterback to play in the NFC Wild Card round.
"We've got so much faith in him and the things he can do," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday during his appearance on 94.1 WIP. "This is why you practice the way we practice. Practice is high intensity. We feel like we have a great practice plan and our guys go about their business in practice very game-like. That's where you work out your kinks or anything that you have, just being locked in and focused all week. We've got a lot of faith in Jalen as he gets ready to play the football game."
Kellen Moore leaving would put more stress on Eagles and Jalen Hurts
Hurts success at the NFL level is even more impressive when you factor in what he's had to deal with since his days at Alabama. Hurts started for a National Championship-level team, only to have his starting spot stripped of him by Tua Tagovailoa. He then transferred to Oklahoma and proved himself worthy of an NFL look in Lincoln Riley's offense. With the Eagles, Hurts has dealt with constant turnover at the offensive coordinator spot, which can be something that dooms young quarterbacks before they get off the ground.
That makes Kellen Moore's interest in a head coaching role all the more frustrating. Yes, Moore has earned the right to be a head coach in this league, and he will eventually get his chance. For Hurts, though, that means learning another playbook and proving himself all over again. If Moore leaves, he'll have his fourth offensive coordinator in just five years at the helm, having played under Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson and now Moore.
The Eagles fanbase is a demanding one. Any regular season loss, let alone falling short in the postseason, is often reflected onto Sirianni and Hurts, despite their status as consistent winners in the NFL.
The sad truth is Eagles fans don't know how good they have it, and another OC will place further stress on the most important player on the team.