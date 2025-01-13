Eagles have one potential playoff opponent they should want to avoid
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on in the playoffs. On Sunday, the No. 2 seeded Eagles hosted the No. 7 seeded Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. This was a matchup that had plenty of eyes tuned in on, not just because they got to see Saquon Barkley run in his third-career playoff game, but also it was quarterback Jalen Hurts' first game back from a concussion, suffered back in Week 16.
It wasn't a pretty game for Hurts, but he did just enough and limited his mistakes for the Eagles to pick up the 22-10 win. With that, they advance to the Divisional Round, where they will host another game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Now, the Eagles play the waiting game, and they will find out who they will play by Sunday night the earliest. Out of all the scenarios, there may be one opponent that the Eagles want no part of — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Eagles should want to avoid Buccaneers in playoffs
When it comes to opponents that have been the kryptonite to the Eagles, it has been the Buccaneers. Whether it was Tom Brady or Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Tampa Bay always showed up and showed out against Philadelphia.
Since Hurts became the starting quarterback for the Eagles, they have gone 1-4 against the Buccaneers, including the playoffs.
In Hurts' first full year as the starter and Nick Sirianni's first season as head coach in 2021, the Eagles matched up against the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. The result saw Tampa Bay pick up the 31-15 win. Hurts completed 23-of-43 pass attempts for 258 yards and a touchdown, while throwing two interceptions. The Eagles were no match for a Buccaneers team that was looking for a Super Bowl repeat.
Then, there was last season. It is well known that the Eagles had an epic collapse in the 2023 campaign, losing five of their last six games entering the playoffs. The offense was lifeless and the defense was struggling a ton down the stretch. In the Wild Card Round, the Eagles were resoundingly defeated 32-9 by the Buccaneers to bring their season to an end. Hurts threw for 250 yards and a touchdown while completing 25-of-35 pass attempts.
The Buccaneers' offense showed the potential to go toe-to-toe with the Eagles'. Earlier this year, the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 33-16 after a 347-yard, three-touchdown performance by Mayfield. This season, Tampa Bay averages 399.5 yards (third-most in NFL) and 29.5 points (fourth-most) per game.
Of course, the Buccaneers will have to get past the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round first. The Commanders won't be a hard elimination, considering the outstanding play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this season.