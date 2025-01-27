Everything's fine! Sure sounds like the Eagles are holding Jalen Hurts back
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had been hampered by injury for the vast majority of the NFL Playoffs, and was dealing with a knee issue throughout last week before eventually being cleared for practice. Hurts is not at 100 percent, and the Eagles know this. They also haven't needed him to be. That will change against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Steve Spanuolo is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the NFL. He will take away the Eagles primary weapon, which this season has undoubtedly been Saquon Barkley, who had over 2,000 yards rushing this year. Hurts himself has been a threat on the ground, and with two capable weapons on the outside in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, Philly can put on a clinic any given week. That's what has made the passing game's inefficiency (at times) all the more frustrating for a fanbase that demands perfection.
Even Brown grew upset with the passing attack late in the season, a feud that has since simmered down between two good friends in AJ and Hurts. As long as the Eagles keep winning, they don't care how they score. On Sunday, Hurts had four combined touchdowns – one through the air and two on the ground – and spoke on the matter postgame.
Jalen Hurts doesn't really care if the Eagles are holding him back
Hurts said the Eagles “let me out of my straight jacket a little bit today," which was a comical remark at the time, but the longer it sits the worse it gets. Have the Eagles really been holding Hurts back? Thankfully for Philadelphia, it doesn't sound like he cares much if that's the case.
“I don’t play the game for stats,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t play the game for numbers, any statistical approval from anyone else. And I understand that everyone has a preconceived notion on how they want it to look, or how they expect it to look. I told you guys that winning, success, is defined by that particular individual, and it’s all relative to the person. And what I define it as is winning. So the number one goal is always to come out here and win.”
It's true, as Hurts finished second in MVP voting in 2022-23, only for the Eagles to lose in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, this Eagles team is more talented at the line of scrimmage and especially at the skill positions.
It doesn't matter how the Eagles win two Sundays from now, as long as they right their wrongs against the Chiefs. Hurts knows it.