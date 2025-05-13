Eagles’ NFC East crown will hang in the balance of Week 16 showcase clash

The NFC East hasn't had a repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four consecutive division titles from 2001-04. The birds claimed the 2024 crown (plus a Lombardi Trophy) and will be looking to recreate that 20-year-old success in 2025.

But in order to snap that streak of parity, they'll have to play as consistently as they did last season while fending off challenges from formidable division opponents.

By the time the playoff picture is being obsessed over by fans and pundits alike, the NFL schedule will lend itself to some potentially peak dramatics. In Week 16, Fox Sports will air a double-header which includes a possible NFC East title game between the Eagles and Washington Commanders.

FOX will air a Week 16 doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20:



🏈Eagles at Commanders

🏈Packers at Bears. pic.twitter.com/c3DqMxKmzY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

Washington reached the NFC Championship Game (but fell to the Eagles) in year one of the Jayden Daniels era at quarterback. They will most certainly be the team to beat if Philadelphia is going to repeat.

Week 16 matchup could decide the fate of the NFC East title

The Dallas Cowboys are first on the list, however, with a newly healthy Dak Prescott under center heading into the City of Brotherly Love on Sept. 4 for the NFL's Week 1 kickoff game. Philadelphia will need a win at home to get off to a strong title defense but later in the year is when things will matter the most.

Barring any critical injuries, the Eagles are expected to be just as dominant as they were in 2024 and likely to boast double-digit wins when their meeting with the Commanders rolls around. Until the NFL reveals the full schedule on Wednesday, fans won't know whether Week 16 will be the first or second time the two teams face off.

Washington has won just once against the Eagles in their previous five contests but the arrival of Daniels signals that trend could end. The Commanders, too, could have double-digit wins by the time they face Philadelphia and potentially recreate the dynamic the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers had last year.

This is all contingent, of course, on the Cowboys and New York Giants being subpar yet again (less likely than you'd think) but the NFC East has earned the reputation as one of the toughest divisions to play in because of it's unpredictability. Circle your calendars for Week 16 anyways.