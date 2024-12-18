Eagles have NFC Playoff advantage that Lions simply can’t match
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings are trying their best to crash the party. But the battle for NFC supremacy has been a two-horse race for much of the year, headlined by the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. However, one of the conference stallions is slowly deteriorating while the other is only getting stronger.
Detroit has been ravaged by injuries this season and currently boasts an absurd 22 players on injured reserve. Members of the Lions are dropping like flies, ostensibly losing another critical piece of the puzzle weekly. Meanwhile, the Eagles are missing a few notable contributors, though not to that extent. Yet suddenly, reinforcements could be on the way for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has opened defensive end Bryce Huff's 21-day practice window, meaning a return is near. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo notes that the 26-year-old's recovery process is "in line with the timeline the team had expected."
Eagles' health gives Philly an NFC Playoff advantage Lions simply can’t match
Even if the Lions have the more talented roster, overcoming a series of unfortunate maladies on both sides of the ball can be challenging. Moreover, the sledding gets tougher when your stiffest competition is adding someone of Huff's caliber back into the mix soon. Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good.
In Week 15, the Lions saw standout defensive tackle Alim McNeil and bruising running back David Montgomery suffer season-ending knee injuries. Both are vital to their respective units and Detroit's Super Bowl aspirations. Plus, they've been without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchin for most of the 2024 campaign due to a fractured tibia and fibula. Conversely, the Eagles are close to full strength with Huff's impending comeback on the horizon.
Huff hurt his wrist during pregame warmups ahead of Philly's Week 9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played through the issue for three games before eventually opting to go under the knife to be healthy for the stretch run.
After signing a three-year, $51 million contract to join the Eagles last offseason, he's gotten off to an inauspicious start in Philadelphia. The pass rusher has 10 tackles (three for loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 10 appearances thus far this season. Perhaps the wrist ailment factored into the equation, which should be a thing of the past next time Philadelphia sees him on the field.