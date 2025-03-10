Eagles cannot even be mad Josh Sweat left for this strong connection in free agency

Often in free agency, it's all about who you know. Josh Sweat may have wanted to stick with the Philadelphia Eagles on another contract, but there is only so much money to go around. Instead, the edge rusher of the defending Super Bowl champions will link up with a familiar face, as Sweat will now be playing for his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter had Sweat going to the Cardinals on a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $41 million guaranteed, to re-nuite with Gannon. In his first two years leading the Cardinals, the Cardinals have gone from a doormat to a fringe playoff contender. All signs point to the Cardinals pushing for a division crown as early as this year.

While the Eagles and Cardinals play in the same NFC, there are few places where Sweat could have landed that would have been better for Philadelphia. That's not to say Eagles fans are rooting for Sweat to succeed on his new team, but Gannon is an excellent coach and Arizona is an ascending team. I would still take the Eagles to finish with a better record in the NFC standings comfortably next year.

Philadelphia was always going to lose key pieces, but seeing Sweat land with Arizona makes sense.

Josh Sweat to reunite with Jonathan Gannon on the Arizona Cardinals

Admittedly, I am quite bullish on Arizona heading into next season. I could be totally wrong and the Los Angeles Rams still appear to be the team to beat in the NFC West, they feel like a team one bad year away from hitting the reset button. Meanwhile, I think the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks could both miss the playoffs again.

For Arizona to overtake Los Angeles in the division, Gannon, general manager Monti Ossenfort and the rest of his staff need to hit on a few big offseason moves, such as signing Sweat away from the Eagles. To be frank, Sweat may have succeeded in part thanks to being part of an ensemble cast in Philadelphia. He's a phenomenal player, but the Eagles had so many weapons that it elevated everyone.

Overall, I have liked the methodical approaches Arizona has taken as a franchise since Gannon and Ossenfort took over a few years back. I remember Lou Anarumo being the runner-up to getting the head-coaching position to Gannon, but only one was fired in the last few years. Gannon seems to have a great eye for talent and an even better feel for developing it. Sweat to Arizona feels perfect.

Sweat to Arizona does not solve all of the Cardinals' problems but he is a bridge to a brighter future.