Eagles officials ‘embarrassed’ by Nick Sirriani but he’s got a bigger issue with the owner
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia sports fans are among the most passionate and ruthless supporters. Sometimes, they even mock their favorite team(s), which was apparent in the Week 6 clash between the hometown Eagles and Cleveland Browns.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Browns 20-16 in their showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. Entering as the biggest favorites of the weekly slate, per ESPN Bet, it was a shockingly tight game. Naturally, the crowd wasn't too pleased, as demonstrated by their consistent taunting of the local squad throughout the contest.
In response, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni clapped back at the Philadelphia faithful from the sidelines in the final seconds of the win over Cleveland:
However, that decision has ostensibly aged poorly if recent intel from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer is any indication.
McLane discussed the topic on his unCovering the Birds podcast, highlighting how Sirianni's actions rubbed members of the Eagles organization the wrong way.
"'Embarrassing' is how two team officials labeled it to me when asked specifically for their reactions to Sirianni's behavior," McLane stated.
Moreover, McLane noted that each source "voiced their support of the head coach and said they understood how toxic fans can be at times." Nonetheless, that doesn't quite excuse his behavior.
Since the incident, Sirianni has apologized for letting his emotions get the best of him, though that hasn't stopped media pundits from ridiculing him mercilessly. Regardless, the Eagles sideline general has bigger fish to fry, considering he's conceivably fighting for his job.
Sirianni's been on the hot seat for quite some time. After guiding Philadelphia to a 10-1 regular-season start in 2023, they finished 11-6 before a disappointing Wild Card playoff exit. The catastrophic meltdown has put his future with the franchise in jeopardy. So, moments like the ones after the beating Browns only make the target on his back larger.
Despite leaving with a victory, Sirianni may have done himself more harm than good. He continues to be portrayed as the butt of the joke for chirping at the Bird Gang. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie certainly isn't thrilled the leader is being viewed as a laughingstock, adding this to the list of fireable offenses.