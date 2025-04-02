Eagles owner gives Nick Sirianni vote of confidence only a Super Bowl could buy

The Philadelphia Eagles are sitting on top of the NFL world after winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history. It wasn’t that long ago that rumors swirled of head coach Nick Sirianni potentially being shown the door.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie recently backed his guy with a clear vote of confidence for all those who still weren’t sure about Sirianni’s standing within the franchise.

“You guys will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach moving forward.”

Jeffrey Lurie, to no surprise, hints that a contract extension for #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni could be announced soon. https://t.co/yHusrChBrU — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 1, 2025

That cryptic message from Lurie sounds like he’s planning on locking his coach up long-term. Sirianni’s value has never been higher than following a Super Bowl victory, so it’s time to strike while the iron is hot. More importantly for Sirianni, it's about getting that extension locked up before Lurie has time to change his mind or overthink the situation.

Since Sirianni got to Philly as head coach in 2021, they’ve never had a losing season. The Eagles are two-time NFC champs, and they’ve won a Super Bowl. Sirianni has built quite the resume in just four years on the job. He’s not going to wow you with his X's and O's, but his players respect him, and that means just as much in the grand scheme.

If there ever was a best time to get Sirianni signed to an extension it would be now, when his stock is through the roof. Coaches like Kyle Shanahan get praised as a genius and for having his hands in every aspect of the offense, but guys like that struggle with delegating. Plenty of coaches have been at it much longer than Sirianni, and he’s already had his team in two Super Bowls with one title under his belt. It’s time for the Eagles to reward the hard work he’s put in these past few years.