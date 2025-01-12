Who sang the national anthem at before Eagles-Packers Wild Card playoff matchup?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers met in Week 1 of the regular season and the second game of the year, a matchup in which Philly came out on top in a wild one. But on Sunday evening, that same matchup will be the last for either the Eagles or Packers as they prepare to face off in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.
Despite what appeared to be turmoil in the Eagles locker room throughout the season, you'd have a hard time telling that based on what we saw on the field. Saquon Barkley rushed for more than 2,000 yards, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were lethal and Jalen Hurts, who has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in the Wild Card Round, has continued to be a phenomenal asset to the Philadelphia offense.
On the flip side of that, the Packers have only lost to the Eagles, Lions and Vikings, three of the NFL's best teams, this season. Having said that, Green Bay comes into the playoffs limping a bit. Jordan Love has been nursing an injury all week suffered in the regular-season finale while wide receiver Christian Watson tore his ACL in that game. Needless to say, the Pack is a bit banged up coming into the postseason.
When the NFL Playoffs start, though, all bets are off. Coaching matters more than ever and we know from history how hot a team can get at the perfect time. But the other thing about the playoffs is that it draws even more eyes, and that includes even before kickoff. Whoever is singing the national anthem will have every NFL fan watching them in Philadelphia, but fans are curious who is actually performing the "Star-Spangled Banner" for this game.
Who is singing national anthem at the Packers-Eagles playoff game?
Vanya Sax performed, not sang, the national anthem for the Packers-Eagles Wild Card Round game. The saxophonist played his rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" on the saxophone in front of the thousands of fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.
He is best known for being a local performer at weddings and other parties and events, but Sax absolutely crushed playing the national anthem in front of the Packers-Eagles crowd.