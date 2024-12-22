Eagles playoff scenarios: How Week 16 loss affects division and race for No. 1 seed
In Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles had the chance to clinch the NFC East and take a step closer to pinching the No. 1 seed from the Detroit Lions. The Washington Commanders had other ideas.
With Jalen Hurts sidelined with a suspected concussion, the Eagles fell to the Commanders by blowing a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The loss has major implications for the playoff standings.
On the one hand, fans in Philadelphia can shrug their shoulders and look to next week. They lost a game with Kenny Pickett behind center. It happens. They're still well on their way to clinching the division. As for the No. 1seed, their hopes of securing that were already low.
On the other hand, the Eagles squandered a chance to lock things up once and for all. Moreover, they let an opponent who committed five turnovers pull off an improbable comeback. They're likely to face these same Commanders in the first round too.
Eagles playoff scenarios: Current NFC playoff standings
NFC Team
Record
1. Lions
13-2
2. Eagles
12-3
3. Rams
9-6
4. Buccaneers
8-6
5. Vikings
12-2
6. Packers
10-4
7. Commanders
10-5
The Eagles are currently the No. 2 seed at 12-3. The loss gives the Lions (or the Vikings) the edge for the No. 1 seed.
Remaining Eagles schedule and playoff implications
- vs. Cowboys in Week 17
- vs. Giants in Week 18
If the Eagles win either of their final two games, they will clinch the NFC East crown. They will also clinch if the Commanders lose either of their final two games against the Falcons or Cowboys.
Clinching the division is the minimum desire. Taking the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the home field advantage that comes with it is the main hope.
The Eagles can still take the No. 1 seed if...
- Eagles beat Cowboys and Giants
- Lions lose to 49ers and Vikings
- Vikings lose to Seahawks or Packers
The loss to the Commanders leaves no room for error for Philadelphia. And they need a specific set of results to help them out. Obviously, it starts with winning out. Then they need the Lions to lose out. Critically, they need the Vikings to beat the Lions but lose one of their other games to the Seahawks (Week 16) or Packers (Week 17). Otherwise Minnesota will leap ahead.
The most improbable of those outcomes is the Week 17 clash between the Lions and the recently eliminated 49ers. But who knows, anything can happen.
The best part of Philadelphia's loss to Washington? It officially eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs. Merry Christmas Dallas.