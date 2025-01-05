Eagles playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 18 knowing that they'd already secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Nick Sirianni's team had sewn up the NFC East with a big win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, meaning. that Sunday's game against the New York Giants was mostly about getting some rest for Philly's key players (and maybe finding a new backup quarterback).
But while this was a largely stressfree Sunday, there was still some business to attend to: While Philly knew where it would fall in the NFC playoff picture, it wasn't quite sure just who its opponent would be on Wild Card weekend. After the dust settled on the early window, we now have our answer — here's everything we know about the Eagles' playoff path.
Philadelphia Eagles playoff schedule: Who will they play next?
Locked into the No. 2 seed, the Eagles were destined to face whichever team wound up in the seventh spot of the bracket. Entering Sunday, there were two possibilities: Both the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers sat at 11-5, with Washington holding the tiebreaker thanks to a superior conference record.
The two teams kicked off at 1 p.m. ET with playoff positioning in the balance, and in the end, Washington took care of business, with a last-second touchdown from Terry McLaurin putting the Commanders past the Cowboys — and guaranteeing Dan Quinn's team the second Wild Card spot and the No. 6 overall seed. That meant that the Packers would fall to No. 7, no matter how they fared against the Chicago Bears. (Not only did Green Bay lose, but they lost starting quarterback Jordan Love to a hand injury in the first half.)
How do the Eagles match up against the Packers?
Philly already has a win over Green Bay this season, edging out the Packers 34-29 in Brazil on the season's opening weekend. That game served as a coming-out party for Saquon Barkley in his Eagles debut, as the star running back tallied 132 total yards and three touchdowns. Green Bay's run defense has made real strides since then, although they struggled a little bit against D'Andre Swift and Chicago on Sunday.
The other big question is health, both that of Love and other key players like CB Jaire Alexander and WR Christian Watson. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the Bears loss Sunday that Love was removed from the game simply as a precaution, and it seems like he'll be good to go against Philadelphia next weekend. But Alexander was put on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving Green Bay without its top corner, while the status of Watson is very much up in the air after he was carted off on Sunday with a knee injury.
Given all those question marks, you'd have to think that the Eagles feel pretty good about this matchup, especially in comparison to a Commanders team that just beat Philly in dramatic fashion a couple weeks ago. Then again, we know just how high the ceiling is for this Packers team, and just how hot Love and this passing game can run come playoff time. This will be a stiff test for Vic Fangio's defense, even if the Packers defense looks exploitable right now.