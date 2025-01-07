Eagles QB depth chart is littered with drama from Jalen Hurts injury to Kenny Pickett
The Eagles need Jalen Hurts to play at a high level if they are going to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. His status for the team's opening round playoff game against the Packers is starting to become a concern for fans in Philadelphia.
Head coach Nick Sirianni's recent comments to the media that he has confidence in both Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett to play in the postseason should set off alarm bells for the team's fan base. The team still believes Hurts will recover from his concussion in time to start against Green Bay but the reality that he's still in the NFL's protocol is a concern. Time is ticking for him to get the practice time in required to play his best football against the Packers.
Pickett was the next man up for Philadelphia after Hurts went out with his injury. He then gave way to McKee after getting his ribs broken against the Commanders. It's unclear just how healthy he will be when the postseason begins.
Kenny Pickett injury could come into play for the Eagles
That makes McKee the most likely signal-caller to play if Hurts does not get out of the concussion protocol ahead of his team's first playoff game. Counting on a quarterback who has only thrown 45 career passes would be a risky bet for Sirriani and his coaching staff.
The odds still favor Hurts being on the field when his team's playoff journey kicks off, but it's a situation Eagles fans should be monitoring closely over the next 24-48 hours. If he does miss the game it drastically increases the chances of an early postseason exit for the Eagles.
Hurts may not be the perfect quarterback but he's a big part of what makes Sirianni's offense hum. They need him on the field against the Packers if they're going to advance to the next round.