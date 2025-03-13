Eagles quiet free agency approach might just be Howie Roseman’s hubris

The new NFL season officially begins on Wednesday, and the teams are officially able to announce the free agents they have signed during the legal tampering period.

The notable moves the Eagles have made so far are re-signing LB Zach Baun, giving RB Saquon Barkley a new contract extension, acquiring Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick from Cleveland in exchange for Kenny Pickett, and guard Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans for cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

They finally added a free agent on Wednesday by signing former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillion, who missed all of last season with a neck injury. There is no doubt the Eagles fans are scratching their collective heads when they heard the news.

Howie Roseman deserves benefit of the doubt from the fans

Roseman already gave Eagles fans a preview of how this offseason would look like, and it might not be what the fans want. So ,this should not come as a surprise, nor should anyone be upset.

"It's probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn't stop in free agency. The offseason doesn't stop in the draft."

Roseman is drawing from his past experience when the Eagles won Super Bowl 52. Three years later, the roster that helped him win the Super Bowl got old, and they bottomed out to a 4-11-1 record in the 2020 COVID season. Roseman could have also suffered the same fate. But he survived, and four years later, they won their second Super Bowl title. Roseman knows he can't run it back again with the same group. Winning comes with a price. Players like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams come and go.

Roseman also mentioned he is obsessed with drafting players in the trenches. After all, he has drafted DT Fletcher Cox, DE Brandon Graham, DE Vinny Curry, DT Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on defense, while he has drafted OT Lane Johnson, G Landon Dickerson, OT Jordan Mailata, C Jason Kelce and Cam Jurgens on offense. Who is going to complain about that?

Yes, Roseman has had some misses in the past drafts, like taking Jalen Reager over Justin Jefferson, so Roseman's draft is not bulletproof. However, they should have no problem attracting veterans who are looking for an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl at a decent price.

This is why Eagles fans should trust whatever Roseman has up his sleeves as he looks to reload his team for another Super Bowl run in 2025.