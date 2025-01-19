Eagles vs Rams inactives: Latest Divisional Round playoff injury report
The Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday’s divisional game relatively healthy, which is a good sign. The Rams are coming off a dominant 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round.
The Rams are a bit more dinged up than the Eagles with several players listed as questionable and a couple players listed as out. But all things considered, they’ll have just about everybody ready to go for Sunday.
Rams inactives: Divisional Round injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC playoff game
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Tyler Higbee
TE
Chest
ACTIVE
Ahkello Witherspoon
CB
Thigh
QUESTIONABLE
Bobby Brown III
DT
Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE
Alaric Jackson
OL
Chest/Knee
QUESTIONABLE
Larrell Murchison
DE
Foot
OUT
Troy Reeder
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Justin Dedich
OL
Illness
QUESTIONABLE
The biggest thing for the Rams is having Tyler Higbee available for Sunday’s game. He was a full participant on Friday after he was rushed to the hospital following Monday’s win over Vikings after spitting up blood, per Pro Football Talk.
Higbee has played in just four games this season after missing most of 2024 recovering from a knee injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs last year.
While the Rams were able to win without him this year, adding him into the mix as another weapon for Matthew Stafford is critical for the Rams as they look to pull off a second-straight upset. This season, Higbee has just eight receptions in four games – including last week – for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rams will be without defensive end Larrell Murchison (foot) and linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring), who were both listed as out for Sunday’s game, despite being full participants in Friday’s practice.
Eagles inactives: Divisional Round injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC playoff game
PLAYER
POSITION
INJURY
STATUS
Kenny Pickett
QB
Ribs
ACTIVE
Byron Young
DT
Hamstring
OUT
Saquon Barkley
RB
NIR-Rest
ACTIVE
AJ Brown
WR
NIR-Rest/Knee
ACTIVE
Cam Jurgens
OL
NIR-Rest
ACTIVE
Jordan Mailata
OL
NIR-Rest
ACTIVE
Josh Sweat
LB
NIR-Rest
ACTIVE
Dallas Goedert
TE
Illness
ACTIVE
For the Eagles, defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) was not activated off injured reserve list, despite being a full participant in Friday’s practice. He’s the only Eagles player listed as out.
Philadelphia is looking to continue their hot streak offensively, after beating the Green Bay Packers 22-10 last week. Jalen Hurts returned for his first start in two weeks after being in concussion protocol.
Dallas Goedert, who was listed with an illness, was limited on Friday and didn’t practice on Thursday. That said, he is active for Sunday. He had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the wild card round.