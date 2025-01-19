Fansided

Eagles vs Rams inactives: Latest Divisional Round playoff injury report

Here's who's in and who's out in the Eagles vs. Rams divisional round game on Sunday.

By Wynston Wilcox

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles / Mitchell Leff/GettyImages
The Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday’s divisional game relatively healthy, which is a good sign. The Rams are coming off a dominant 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round. 

The Rams are a bit more dinged up than the Eagles with several players listed as questionable and a couple players listed as out. But all things considered, they’ll have just about everybody ready to go for Sunday. 

Rams inactives: Divisional Round injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC playoff game

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Tyler Higbee

TE

Chest

ACTIVE

Ahkello Witherspoon

CB

Thigh

QUESTIONABLE

Bobby Brown III

DT

Shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

Alaric Jackson

OL

Chest/Knee

QUESTIONABLE

Larrell Murchison

DE

Foot

OUT

Troy Reeder

LB

Hamstring

OUT

Justin Dedich

OL

Illness

QUESTIONABLE

The biggest thing for the Rams is having Tyler Higbee available for Sunday’s game. He was a full participant on Friday after he was rushed to the hospital following Monday’s win over Vikings after spitting up blood, per Pro Football Talk

Higbee has played in just four games this season after missing most of 2024 recovering from a knee injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs last year. 

While the Rams were able to win without him this year, adding him into the mix as another weapon for Matthew Stafford is critical for the Rams as they look to pull off a second-straight upset. This season, Higbee has just eight receptions in four games – including last week – for 66 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Rams will be without defensive end Larrell Murchison (foot) and linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring), who were both listed as out for Sunday’s game, despite being full participants in Friday’s practice.

Eagles inactives: Divisional Round injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC playoff game

PLAYER

POSITION

INJURY

STATUS

Kenny Pickett

QB

Ribs

ACTIVE

Byron Young

DT

Hamstring

OUT

Saquon Barkley

RB

NIR-Rest

ACTIVE

AJ Brown

WR

NIR-Rest/Knee

ACTIVE

Cam Jurgens

OL

NIR-Rest

ACTIVE

Jordan Mailata

OL

NIR-Rest

ACTIVE

Josh Sweat

LB

NIR-Rest

ACTIVE

Dallas Goedert

TE

Illness

ACTIVE

For the Eagles, defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) was not activated off injured reserve list, despite being a full participant in Friday’s practice. He’s the only Eagles player listed as out. 

Philadelphia is looking to continue their hot streak offensively, after beating the Green Bay Packers 22-10 last week. Jalen Hurts returned for his first start in two weeks after being in concussion protocol. 

Dallas Goedert, who was listed with an illness, was limited on Friday and didn’t practice on Thursday. That said, he is active for Sunday. He had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the wild card round. 

