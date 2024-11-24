Eagles vs Rams inactives: Week 12 injury report for Sunday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
After a turbulent beginning to the 2024 NFL campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles have rattled off six straight wins and look like a legitimate NFC powerhouse. Albeit to a lesser degree, the Los Angeles Rams have righted the ship following their 1-4 start to the year. Their upward trajectories set us up for an exciting, high-stakes primetime showdown between the two squads in Week 12.
The Eagles travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams on Sunday Night Football and look to extend their impressive streak to seven consecutive victories. Philadelphia is trying its best to stay within striking distance of the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, the Rams will look to maintain pace in a wide-open race for the NFC West crown.
Given the circumstances and what's on the line for both sides, we anticipate an intense, playoff-like atmosphere. But unfortunately, the Eagles and Rams won't be at full strength. They each will be without at least one critical contributor if their respective injury reports are any indication.
Rams inactives: Week 12 injury report for Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Charles Woods
DB
Ankle
OUT
Rob Havenstein
OT
Ankle
Doubtful
KT Leveston
OL
Ankle
OUT
There appears to be an ankle problem plaguing the Rams' locker room, considering all three players listed are tending to lower extremity issues. Cornerback Charles Woods and offensive lineman KT Leveston are out, though the latter had his 21-day practice window opened.
Moreover, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is doubtful. He's suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Sean McVay recently said the sturdy blocker "is trending in the right direction." However, the Rams are ostensibly erring cautiously, illustrated by the designation.
Eagles inactives: Week 12 injury report for Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
DeVonta Smith
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Philadelphia only reported one injury. Nonetheless, wide receiver DeVonta Smith's absence is a considerable blow to their scoring unit in what projects to be a potential shootout.
Smith has been (ineffectively) playing through a nagging hamstring malady. But rather than continuing to trot him out there hobbled, the Eagles are finally giving him some much-needed rest. His 25.7 percent target share will presumably be divvied between alpha wideout A.J. Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert and the ancillary pass-catchers.