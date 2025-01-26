Eagles have reason to worry about Jalen Hurts’ knee despite avoiding injury report
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts logged full practices on Thursday and Friday and has been removed from the team's injury report heading into the weekend. His availability for the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders is no longer in jeopardy, barring an unforeseen setback. Nevertheless, how effective will he be after suffering a knee injury?
Hurts recently addressed the media, and his lower leg ailment was (understandably) a topic of conversation. Despite trying to downplay the matter, the 26-year-old ostensibly isn't scot-free, considering he told reporters he "anticipate[s]" wearing a brace on game day.
Jalen Hurts injury update includes good news and concerning news
Not carrying a designation only days after being visibly in pain is an encouraging sign and positive development for Hurts and the Eagles. Yet, he still needs to sport a protective device, which signals some concern of re-aggravation or physical limitation(s).
Given the circumstances, Hurts must be severely ailing to sit out versus Washington. With a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line, he will do whatever is necessary to suit up. But which version of him will the Eagles get?
Typically known for his dual-threat prowess under center, will Hurts' mobility be hindered? Can he evade pressure to avoid taking sacks and further harming himself and the Eagles? Could the two-time Pro Bowler maintain a sturdy base to throw it deep? The Commanders will presumably test his fitness levels early, so we'll get answers to these questions fairly quickly.
Unfortunately, Hurts' health has been a popular talking point throughout the playoffs. He entered the postseason with a concussion that jeopardized his status for Wild Card Weekend before getting hurt again in the Divisional Round. However, Philadelphia's franchise signal-caller impressively hasn't missed a snap in their two win-or-go-home matchups leading up to the Eagles-Commanders showdown.
Even at less than 100 percent, Hurts gives Philly the best chance of beating the Commanders. We saw what happened when he exited in the first quarter of their second regular-season meeting -- the Eagles squandered a 13-point second-half lead. Backup passer Kenny Pickett filled in admirably, though he couldn't secure the victory.
All eyes will be on Hurts for Philadelphia's showdown with Washington as he tries to manage the pain.