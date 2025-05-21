Eagles response to Tush Push ruling is flawless

Tushes will be pushed in 2025, folks. On Wednesday, NFL owners voted on the fate of the "Tush Push," the sneak play the Philadelphia Eagles popularized which basically involves the entire offensive line shoving quarterback Jalen Hurts across the line to gain a first down or touchdown.

The owners voted 22-10 in favor of banning the push, but 24 votes were needed to ban it; the tush push barely lives, but it lives nonetheless!

Philadelphia's response to the ruling? Simple — a picture of Hurts lined up in Push formation, with the caption "push on."

Eagles call out Packers over tush push ruling

The Green Bay Packers wanted the Tush Push banned; this whole thing started because of Green Bay, and then other teams and players jumped on board when they realized that banning the play would benefit them too, because, well, none of them can stop it.

So the Eagles posting a picture of the play happening against Green Bay is poetic for Birds fans.