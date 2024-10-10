Eagles rumors: Von Miller, Amari Cooper and former Eagles to Dallas
By Jake Beckman
We’re less than a month away from the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and the Philadelphia Eagles have some holes on their roster. That means if you look at almost any form of sports media, you’re going to get some wild trade rumors thrown in your face.
This is to help you sort out what could be real, what is probably a bunch of fever dream predictions, and what is generally going on around the NFC East and the NFL.
NFL trade rumor season is in full swing and the Eagles are heavily involved
Howie Roseman loves trades. Last year, his big move was trading Terrell Edmunds and a few draft picks to the Titans for Kevin Byard. It was a weird trade that not a whole of people saw coming and it didn’t work out even a little bit, but those are the kinds of swings Howie takes.
Eagles trade for Von Miller — CBS Sports
CBS Sports put out an article about trades that every team could make before the deadline, and Cody Benjamin said the Eagles’ move would be to trade for Von Miller, the pass rusher from Buffalo.
He reasoned that Miller was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio for the Broncos in 2019 and the Eagles desperately need help with getting to the quarterback. While it would be cool to have a pass rusher who has excelled in a complicated defense, there are a few drawbacks.
Most notably, Von Miller is currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2023 … YIKES.
Say what you will about how well the Eagles have been playing recently, but they don’t have anyone on the team who’s been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, and it would be really cool if it stayed that way.
The other thing about Von Miller is that he’s 35 years old. The Eagles are a team that’s trying to get younger on defense and trading for a player in his mid-thirties to play across from Brandon Graham, who is also in his mid-thirties, is a bad way to stay young.
There are plenty of other pass rushers the Eagles could go after if they want to go down that road, but Cody Benjamin was right, the Eagles desperately need help.
Eagles trade for Amari Cooper — Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report suggests that the Eagles should trade for Amari Cooper, the wide receiver from Cleveland. The reason behind this is that the Eagles have been looking for a WR3 and nothing has stuck yet.
While that’s true, trading for the 30-year-old would probably be a bad idea because as we’ve seen over the first four weeks of the season, Jalen Hurts isn’t going to throw the ball to a WR3 enough for it to warrant a trade.
Jahan Dotson has run 118 routes this year (which is the most on the team) and has only been targeted nine times. That’s a target percentage of 7.6 percent which is laughably low. That includes the Week 4 game where he was the de facto WR1 and he only got targeted four times.
The fact of the matter is that WR3 on this team is simply a non-factor, so trading for one is nonsense … especially since the Eagles JUST traded a third-round pick for Dotson.
Not to mention Amari Cooper played for the Cowboys for four years. Yeah, his last year there was in 2021, but it would still feel gross.
Eagles are longshots for Davante Adams — NFL Trade Rumors
NFL Trade Rumors has the Eagles as longshot trade candidates for Davante Adams. Logan Ulrich says, “...trading for Adams to be the No. 3 receiver would probably be overkill,” and he’s right about that. Davante Adams is a WR1 on almost every NFL team. The Eagles don’t need another wide receiver of that caliber.
Ulricht continued, “I doubt the Eagles would want to pay full price... But if the situation with Adams drags out and the market is softer than expected, adding Adams would improve the Eagles’ chances of winning the Super Bowl and ultimately that’s one of the biggest things Roseman cares about.”
That’s an interesting point. All signs say that the Davante trade is going to happen sooner rather than later, but we’ve heard that before. Sometimes it doesn’t happen that quickly.
If an owner or a general manager gets overzealous and sets an asking price too high, it could scare off other teams. That’s unlikely for someone like Davante Adams, but it could happen.
Howie Roseman is addicted to finding out which players are available for trades, so we know that he’s already called Tom Telesco or Mark Davis and asked about Davante. If it gets to a point where there are no other takers, then sure, maybe this could happen, but it would indeed be a longshot.
What we don’t want to happen is for Davante Adams to go to the Commanders. Jayden Daniels is already dangerous with the pass catchers he has, and adding Adams to his arsenal would be a real kick in the nuts for the rest of the division … especially as a team that still has to play them twice.
Two former Eagles who might get traded back into the NFC East
Bleacher Report also noted that Miles Sanders is a player that the Panthers need to trade. The Cowboys are currently riding Rico Dowdle as their go-to running back which is probably not what they really wanted going into the season.
Dowdle has 54 carries this season and Ezekiel Elliot has 30 carries. It’s pretty clear that they’re edging away from the washed-up 29-year-old Zeke, even though they re-signed him and didn’t draft a rookie running back.
If Dowdle goes down at any point this season, there’s absolutely no way that they would be able to ride Zeke for any extended period. A Cowboys trade for Miles Sanders would probably be a good bit of insurance for them, and it would suck a whole lot to see him in that uniform.
On that note, CowboysWire floated the idea of the Jets trading Haason Reddick to the Cowboys. Since the Eagles traded him to the Jets, Haason’s been holding out and it sounds like absolutely zero progress has been made.
From an unbiased perspective: The Cowboys getting Reddick would be huge for them in their time and position of need. Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are dealing with injuries so Reddick would be able to slot right in.
From an incredibly prejudiced and biased perspective: Hell no. Absolutely not. Haason is from Philly and there’s no way that he would be cool with this. Unless he plans to go into that locker room and sew the seeds of dissension, this would be very bad, really lame, and incredibly un-chill.