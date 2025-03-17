Eagles didn’t think Saquon Barkley was enough, set up another Giants torture chamber

As if New York Giants fans weren't going through enough pain, the Philadelphia Eagles are snatching another star player from their division rival in free agency.

On Monday, pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year, $4 million deal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He's the second high-profile player in the past two seasons to depart East Rutherford, New Jersey for Philadelphia.

Giants fans remember star running back Saquon Barkley taking a short trip down the New Jersey Turnpike in 2024 to sign with the Eagles after general manager Joe Schoen brushed him off.

It's unclear how hard Schoen pursued re-signing Ojulari if at all. But seeing the mere $4 million price tag the Giants' rookie sack record holder (8.0 in 2021) walked for is an indicator Schoen either had no interest or picked a bad time to be cheap.

Giants lose key pass-rushing depth to Philadelphia Eagles

Ojulari wasn't necessarily starting material during his entire four-season tenure at MetLife Stadium. However, he filled in for the injured Kayvon Thibodeaux toward the end of last season and recorded six sacks across five starts.

Azeez Ojulari 2nd sack of the night! pic.twitter.com/JLPDuOoPVZ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 14, 2024

Among players who played under 400 snaps in 2024, Ojulari ranked second in sacks behind just Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson (7.5 sacks).

He acted as critical pass-rushing depth for New York and probably earned a shot at competing for a starting role in 2025. His 22 career sacks and 102 QB pressures are nothing to stick your nose up at, and clearly Philadelphia recognized that.

Now New York will have to face not only Barkley running down its throat but also Ojulari gunning for its quarterback (whoever that may be) twice a year.

If he winds up having a career year like Barkley did in 2024 (God forbid another Super Bowl) then fans will be getting their pitchforks and torches out against Schoen.