Fansided

Eagles' seven-round mock draft round-up

Anyone can do a mock draft, but there are only a few you should pay attention to, and there's a trend among those mocks.
ByJake Beckman|
Donovan Ezeiruaku, 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Donovan Ezeiruaku, 2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

We are one week away from the 2025 NFL draft. Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have one pick in each of the first four rounds — and four in the fifth. That means they are scheduled to have no picks in the sixth or seventh round. 

But this is Howie Roseman we’re talking about here. You know that he’s going to tinker and finagle, and he’ll find his way into those later rounds — you just don’t know where. That doesn’t stop some of the draft experts from predicting it, though. That’s why we’re going to look at four informed mock drafts, and one built by the public to see who lands on the 2025 Eagles.

A bunch of the smart people have the same first-round thoughts

It’s tough to project who is going to be available at the end of the first round. A couple of years ago, you never would’ve thought Nolan Smith would be available with the 31st pick, but there he was. It’s even more difficult to project everything past that, but that’s why these guys make the big bucks. Let’s start with one of the highest-profile draft people.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Round

Pick

Player

Position

School

1

32

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Edge

Boston College

2

64

Tate Ratledge

Guard

Georgia

3

96

Harold Fannin Jr.

Tight End

Bowling Green

4

134

Lathan Ransom

Safety

Ohio State

5

161

Chris Paul Jr.

Linebacker

Ole Miss

5

164

Denzel Burke

Cornerback

Ohio State

5

165

Yahya Black

Defensive Tackle

Iowa

5

168

Carson Vinson

Offensive Tackle

Alabama A&M

Dane Brugler is one of the draft guys. He didn’t do any trades in his mock draft (for any team), and he has the Eagles using six of their eight picks for defensive players. 

He starts with Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first round. He’s smaller, but he’s got a lot of bend and is good at getting after the quarterback. In 2024, he had a whopping 16.5 sacks. Getting him into the Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Azeez Ojulari edge rusher rotation would be pretty cool.

In the second round, he goes with Tate Ratledge. This is pretty much the only offensive lineman the Eagles could draft in the second round who wouldn’t be a Lane Johnson replacement in the future. He’s pretty much only a guard, which would be good because he’d be able to battle for that starting right guard spot next season… just not so much for the future at right tackle.

In the third round, he has the Eagles taking Harold Fannin Jr., the complete tight end from Bowling Green. Then in the fourth and fifth rounds, he has them grabbing some guys who have high upside and could maybe be depth and/or rotational guys. The notable guy is Lathan Ransom, who is a very aggressive safety and significantly better at playing downhill than he is in coverage.

Josh Liskiewitz, PFF

Round

Pick

Player

Position

School

1

32

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Edge

Boston College

2

64

Marcus Mbow

Offensive Tackle

Purdue

3

96

Cobee Bryant

Cornerback

Kansas

4 (from WASH)

128

Trevor Etienne

Running Back

Georgia

5 (from NYJ)

162

Chimere Dike

Wide Receiver

Florida

5 (from HOU)

166

Akili Arnold

Safety

USC

5 (from BUFF)

169

Caden Prieskorn

Tight End

Mississippi

7 (From MIA)

231

Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker

Georgia

7 (from NE)

238

Cooper Mays

Offensive Line

Tennessee

Josh Liskiewitz made sure to note that the Eagles are looking for Lane Johnson’s replacement, and also a flexible defensive back. He’s also got one of the two mock drafts that we’re looking at that has the Eagles making trades. He didn’t give any reason behind the trades or what they were for, but at least he was being creative.

He follows the same line of thinking as Dane Brugler (I’m sensing a trend here) that the Eagles go after Ezeiraku in the first round. After that, he thinks the Eagles get their left tackle of the future in Purdue’s Marcus Mbow.

Mbow is special because he would also have an opportunity to battle for the starting right guard job. If he doesn’t get that, he can also play at every other spot on the offensive line. The Eagles lost Fred Johnson in free agency, so they need a new swing tackle. Mbow would be great for that. 

For the defensive back, Liskiewitz has Howie Roseman picking Cobee Bryant from Kansas. He’s six feet tall, but only 180 pounds. Typically, you would hope for a cornerback who doesn’t look like a pipsqueak on the field, but Bryant plays with some stank. A stanky cornerback is a fun guy to watch, and if he won the starting cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, you have to think Vic Fangio would like what he sees. 

Fran Duffy, AllCity

Round

Pick

Player

Position

School

2 (from JAX)

36

Nic Scourton

Edge

Texas A&M

2

64

Elijah Arroyo

Tight end

Miami (FL)

3

96

Jalen Travis

Offensive Tackle

Iowa State

4 (from JAX)

126

Jaylen Reed

Safety

Penn State

4

134

Barrett Carter

Linebacker

Clemson

5

161

LeQuint Allen

Running Back

Syracuse

5

164

Ty Hamilton

Defensive Line

Ohio State

5

165

Da'Quan Felton

Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech

5

168

Elijah Roberts

Edge

SMU

Fran Duffy has the Eagles trading out of the first round with Jacksonville for the 36th pick and the 126th pick. The only time that Howie Roseman has traded out of the first round since he took back over as the general manager in 2016 was after they won the Super Bowl in 2017, so it wouldn’t be crazy if it happened.

He has the Eagles still taking an edge rusher with their first pick, but this time it’s Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. He’s a big, strong, and young guy who plays like a bully with his bull rushes. He doesn’t have the gaudy numbers like Ezeiraku, but that's what you get when you move out of the first round.

Then he has the Eagles going with Elijah Arroyo, the tight end out of Miami (Florida). He was Cam Ward’s (the guy projected to go No. 1 overall) go-to guy in that offense. We know that the Eagles use their tight ends as weapons a whole lot, so having a guy who has shown that he can be consistent in the passing game would be very awesome. 

In the third round, he has the Eagles grabbing their left tackle in the third round with Jalen Travis. He’s a big, powerful dude who tested really well at the combine. He needs to develop a little bit (which is what you get with a third-round offensive lineman), but he does have the potential to be a swing tackle while he develops.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Round

Pick

Player

Position

School

1

32

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Edge

Boston College

2

64

Elijah Arroyo

Tight end

Miami (FL)

3

96

Jordan Phillips

Defensive Tackle

Maryland

4

134

Logan Brown

Offensive Tackle

Kansas

5

161

Joe Huber

Guard

Wisconsin

5

164

Sebastian Castro

Safety

Iowa

5

165

Tez Johnson

Wide Receiver

Oregon

5

168

Teddye Buchanan

Linebacker

Cal

Matt Miller also has Donovan Ezeiruaku going to the Eagles in the first round, and like Duffy, he also has Arroyo going to the Eagles in the second round. That’s the best of both worlds.

He doesn’t have the Eagles going with the offensive line in the third round. Instead, he has them drafting the Milton Williams replacement in Jordan Phillips, who is pretty much only useful in stopping the run. He played at Tennessee in 2022, and then at Maryland in 2023 and 2024. In those three seasons, he didn’t have a single sack, which is startling. 

Miller has the Eagles taking Logan Brown as their developmental offensive tackle in the fourth round. The whole thing about him is that he only had one year as a starter. He’s a good athlete, but he just hasn’t had the reps to make you comfortable starting him yet. Sitting behind Lane Johnson would definitely help him. 

Pro Football Network

Round

Pick

Player

Position

School

1

32

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Edge

Boston College

2

64

Darius Alexander

Defensive Tackle

Toledo

3

96

Dylan Fairchild

Guard

Georgia

4

134

Logan Brown

Offensive Tackle

Kansas

5

161

Upton Stout

Cornerback

Western Kentucky

5

164

Luke Lachey

Tight End

Iowa

5

165

Kaiman Rucker

Edge

North Carolina

5

168

Teddye Buchanan

Linebacker

Cal

ProFootballNetwork’s seven-round mock draft is different because it’s all built from the data they received from people doing mock drafts on their website. That means this isn’t any one person’s thoughts, instead it’s a culmination of what a bunch of people thought. 

Once again, it’s Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first, Logan Brown in the fourth, and then Teddye Buchanan in the fifth. Take from that what you will.

Home/Philadelphia Eagles