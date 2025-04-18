Eagles' seven-round mock draft round-up

We are one week away from the 2025 NFL draft. Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have one pick in each of the first four rounds — and four in the fifth. That means they are scheduled to have no picks in the sixth or seventh round.

But this is Howie Roseman we’re talking about here. You know that he’s going to tinker and finagle, and he’ll find his way into those later rounds — you just don’t know where. That doesn’t stop some of the draft experts from predicting it, though. That’s why we’re going to look at four informed mock drafts, and one built by the public to see who lands on the 2025 Eagles.

A bunch of the smart people have the same first-round thoughts

It’s tough to project who is going to be available at the end of the first round. A couple of years ago, you never would’ve thought Nolan Smith would be available with the 31st pick, but there he was. It’s even more difficult to project everything past that, but that’s why these guys make the big bucks. Let’s start with one of the highest-profile draft people.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Round Pick Player Position School 1 32 Donovan Ezeiruaku Edge Boston College 2 64 Tate Ratledge Guard Georgia 3 96 Harold Fannin Jr. Tight End Bowling Green 4 134 Lathan Ransom Safety Ohio State 5 161 Chris Paul Jr. Linebacker Ole Miss 5 164 Denzel Burke Cornerback Ohio State 5 165 Yahya Black Defensive Tackle Iowa 5 168 Carson Vinson Offensive Tackle Alabama A&M

Dane Brugler is one of the draft guys. He didn’t do any trades in his mock draft (for any team), and he has the Eagles using six of their eight picks for defensive players.

He starts with Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first round. He’s smaller, but he’s got a lot of bend and is good at getting after the quarterback. In 2024, he had a whopping 16.5 sacks. Getting him into the Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Azeez Ojulari edge rusher rotation would be pretty cool.

In the second round, he goes with Tate Ratledge. This is pretty much the only offensive lineman the Eagles could draft in the second round who wouldn’t be a Lane Johnson replacement in the future. He’s pretty much only a guard, which would be good because he’d be able to battle for that starting right guard spot next season… just not so much for the future at right tackle.

In the third round, he has the Eagles taking Harold Fannin Jr., the complete tight end from Bowling Green. Then in the fourth and fifth rounds, he has them grabbing some guys who have high upside and could maybe be depth and/or rotational guys. The notable guy is Lathan Ransom, who is a very aggressive safety and significantly better at playing downhill than he is in coverage.

Josh Liskiewitz, PFF

Round Pick Player Position School 1 32 Donovan Ezeiruaku Edge Boston College 2 64 Marcus Mbow Offensive Tackle Purdue 3 96 Cobee Bryant Cornerback Kansas 4 (from WASH) 128 Trevor Etienne Running Back Georgia 5 (from NYJ) 162 Chimere Dike Wide Receiver Florida 5 (from HOU) 166 Akili Arnold Safety USC 5 (from BUFF) 169 Caden Prieskorn Tight End Mississippi 7 (From MIA) 231 Smael Mondon Jr. Linebacker Georgia 7 (from NE) 238 Cooper Mays Offensive Line Tennessee

Josh Liskiewitz made sure to note that the Eagles are looking for Lane Johnson’s replacement, and also a flexible defensive back. He’s also got one of the two mock drafts that we’re looking at that has the Eagles making trades. He didn’t give any reason behind the trades or what they were for, but at least he was being creative.

He follows the same line of thinking as Dane Brugler (I’m sensing a trend here) that the Eagles go after Ezeiraku in the first round. After that, he thinks the Eagles get their left tackle of the future in Purdue’s Marcus Mbow.

Mbow is special because he would also have an opportunity to battle for the starting right guard job. If he doesn’t get that, he can also play at every other spot on the offensive line. The Eagles lost Fred Johnson in free agency, so they need a new swing tackle. Mbow would be great for that.

For the defensive back, Liskiewitz has Howie Roseman picking Cobee Bryant from Kansas. He’s six feet tall, but only 180 pounds. Typically, you would hope for a cornerback who doesn’t look like a pipsqueak on the field, but Bryant plays with some stank. A stanky cornerback is a fun guy to watch, and if he won the starting cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, you have to think Vic Fangio would like what he sees.

Fran Duffy, AllCity

Round Pick Player Position School 2 (from JAX) 36 Nic Scourton Edge Texas A&M 2 64 Elijah Arroyo Tight end Miami (FL) 3 96 Jalen Travis Offensive Tackle Iowa State 4 (from JAX) 126 Jaylen Reed Safety Penn State 4 134 Barrett Carter Linebacker Clemson 5 161 LeQuint Allen Running Back Syracuse 5 164 Ty Hamilton Defensive Line Ohio State 5 165 Da'Quan Felton Wide Receiver Virginia Tech 5 168 Elijah Roberts Edge SMU

Fran Duffy has the Eagles trading out of the first round with Jacksonville for the 36th pick and the 126th pick. The only time that Howie Roseman has traded out of the first round since he took back over as the general manager in 2016 was after they won the Super Bowl in 2017, so it wouldn’t be crazy if it happened.

He has the Eagles still taking an edge rusher with their first pick, but this time it’s Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. He’s a big, strong, and young guy who plays like a bully with his bull rushes. He doesn’t have the gaudy numbers like Ezeiraku, but that's what you get when you move out of the first round.

Then he has the Eagles going with Elijah Arroyo, the tight end out of Miami (Florida). He was Cam Ward’s (the guy projected to go No. 1 overall) go-to guy in that offense. We know that the Eagles use their tight ends as weapons a whole lot, so having a guy who has shown that he can be consistent in the passing game would be very awesome.

In the third round, he has the Eagles grabbing their left tackle in the third round with Jalen Travis. He’s a big, powerful dude who tested really well at the combine. He needs to develop a little bit (which is what you get with a third-round offensive lineman), but he does have the potential to be a swing tackle while he develops.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Round Pick Player Position School 1 32 Donovan Ezeiruaku Edge Boston College 2 64 Elijah Arroyo Tight end Miami (FL) 3 96 Jordan Phillips Defensive Tackle Maryland 4 134 Logan Brown Offensive Tackle Kansas 5 161 Joe Huber Guard Wisconsin 5 164 Sebastian Castro Safety Iowa 5 165 Tez Johnson Wide Receiver Oregon 5 168 Teddye Buchanan Linebacker Cal

Matt Miller also has Donovan Ezeiruaku going to the Eagles in the first round, and like Duffy, he also has Arroyo going to the Eagles in the second round. That’s the best of both worlds.

He doesn’t have the Eagles going with the offensive line in the third round. Instead, he has them drafting the Milton Williams replacement in Jordan Phillips, who is pretty much only useful in stopping the run. He played at Tennessee in 2022, and then at Maryland in 2023 and 2024. In those three seasons, he didn’t have a single sack, which is startling.

Miller has the Eagles taking Logan Brown as their developmental offensive tackle in the fourth round. The whole thing about him is that he only had one year as a starter. He’s a good athlete, but he just hasn’t had the reps to make you comfortable starting him yet. Sitting behind Lane Johnson would definitely help him.

Pro Football Network

Round Pick Player Position School 1 32 Donovan Ezeiruaku Edge Boston College 2 64 Darius Alexander Defensive Tackle Toledo 3 96 Dylan Fairchild Guard Georgia 4 134 Logan Brown Offensive Tackle Kansas 5 161 Upton Stout Cornerback Western Kentucky 5 164 Luke Lachey Tight End Iowa 5 165 Kaiman Rucker Edge North Carolina 5 168 Teddye Buchanan Linebacker Cal

ProFootballNetwork’s seven-round mock draft is different because it’s all built from the data they received from people doing mock drafts on their website. That means this isn’t any one person’s thoughts, instead it’s a culmination of what a bunch of people thought.

Once again, it’s Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first, Logan Brown in the fourth, and then Teddye Buchanan in the fifth. Take from that what you will.