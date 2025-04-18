Eagles' seven-round mock draft round-up

We are one week away from the 2025 NFL draft. Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have one pick in each of the first four rounds — and four in the fifth. That means they are scheduled to have no picks in the sixth or seventh round.
But this is Howie Roseman we’re talking about here. You know that he’s going to tinker and finagle, and he’ll find his way into those later rounds — you just don’t know where. That doesn’t stop some of the draft experts from predicting it, though. That’s why we’re going to look at four informed mock drafts, and one built by the public to see who lands on the 2025 Eagles.
A bunch of the smart people have the same first-round thoughts
It’s tough to project who is going to be available at the end of the first round. A couple of years ago, you never would’ve thought Nolan Smith would be available with the 31st pick, but there he was. It’s even more difficult to project everything past that, but that’s why these guys make the big bucks. Let’s start with one of the highest-profile draft people.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Round
Pick
Player
Position
School
1
32
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edge
Boston College
2
64
Tate Ratledge
Guard
Georgia
3
96
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tight End
Bowling Green
4
134
Lathan Ransom
Safety
Ohio State
5
161
Chris Paul Jr.
Linebacker
Ole Miss
5
164
Denzel Burke
Cornerback
Ohio State
5
165
Yahya Black
Defensive Tackle
Iowa
5
168
Carson Vinson
Offensive Tackle
Alabama A&M
Dane Brugler is one of the draft guys. He didn’t do any trades in his mock draft (for any team), and he has the Eagles using six of their eight picks for defensive players.
He starts with Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first round. He’s smaller, but he’s got a lot of bend and is good at getting after the quarterback. In 2024, he had a whopping 16.5 sacks. Getting him into the Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Azeez Ojulari edge rusher rotation would be pretty cool.
In the second round, he goes with Tate Ratledge. This is pretty much the only offensive lineman the Eagles could draft in the second round who wouldn’t be a Lane Johnson replacement in the future. He’s pretty much only a guard, which would be good because he’d be able to battle for that starting right guard spot next season… just not so much for the future at right tackle.
In the third round, he has the Eagles taking Harold Fannin Jr., the complete tight end from Bowling Green. Then in the fourth and fifth rounds, he has them grabbing some guys who have high upside and could maybe be depth and/or rotational guys. The notable guy is Lathan Ransom, who is a very aggressive safety and significantly better at playing downhill than he is in coverage.
Josh Liskiewitz, PFF
Round
Pick
Player
Position
School
1
32
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edge
Boston College
2
64
Marcus Mbow
Offensive Tackle
Purdue
3
96
Cobee Bryant
Cornerback
Kansas
4 (from WASH)
128
Trevor Etienne
Running Back
Georgia
5 (from NYJ)
162
Chimere Dike
Wide Receiver
Florida
5 (from HOU)
166
Akili Arnold
Safety
USC
5 (from BUFF)
169
Caden Prieskorn
Tight End
Mississippi
7 (From MIA)
231
Smael Mondon Jr.
Linebacker
Georgia
7 (from NE)
238
Cooper Mays
Offensive Line
Tennessee
Josh Liskiewitz made sure to note that the Eagles are looking for Lane Johnson’s replacement, and also a flexible defensive back. He’s also got one of the two mock drafts that we’re looking at that has the Eagles making trades. He didn’t give any reason behind the trades or what they were for, but at least he was being creative.
He follows the same line of thinking as Dane Brugler (I’m sensing a trend here) that the Eagles go after Ezeiraku in the first round. After that, he thinks the Eagles get their left tackle of the future in Purdue’s Marcus Mbow.
Mbow is special because he would also have an opportunity to battle for the starting right guard job. If he doesn’t get that, he can also play at every other spot on the offensive line. The Eagles lost Fred Johnson in free agency, so they need a new swing tackle. Mbow would be great for that.
For the defensive back, Liskiewitz has Howie Roseman picking Cobee Bryant from Kansas. He’s six feet tall, but only 180 pounds. Typically, you would hope for a cornerback who doesn’t look like a pipsqueak on the field, but Bryant plays with some stank. A stanky cornerback is a fun guy to watch, and if he won the starting cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, you have to think Vic Fangio would like what he sees.
Fran Duffy, AllCity
Round
Pick
Player
Position
School
2 (from JAX)
36
Nic Scourton
Edge
Texas A&M
2
64
Elijah Arroyo
Tight end
Miami (FL)
3
96
Jalen Travis
Offensive Tackle
Iowa State
4 (from JAX)
126
Jaylen Reed
Safety
Penn State
4
134
Barrett Carter
Linebacker
Clemson
5
161
LeQuint Allen
Running Back
Syracuse
5
164
Ty Hamilton
Defensive Line
Ohio State
5
165
Da'Quan Felton
Wide Receiver
Virginia Tech
5
168
Elijah Roberts
Edge
SMU
Fran Duffy has the Eagles trading out of the first round with Jacksonville for the 36th pick and the 126th pick. The only time that Howie Roseman has traded out of the first round since he took back over as the general manager in 2016 was after they won the Super Bowl in 2017, so it wouldn’t be crazy if it happened.
He has the Eagles still taking an edge rusher with their first pick, but this time it’s Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. He’s a big, strong, and young guy who plays like a bully with his bull rushes. He doesn’t have the gaudy numbers like Ezeiraku, but that's what you get when you move out of the first round.
Then he has the Eagles going with Elijah Arroyo, the tight end out of Miami (Florida). He was Cam Ward’s (the guy projected to go No. 1 overall) go-to guy in that offense. We know that the Eagles use their tight ends as weapons a whole lot, so having a guy who has shown that he can be consistent in the passing game would be very awesome.
In the third round, he has the Eagles grabbing their left tackle in the third round with Jalen Travis. He’s a big, powerful dude who tested really well at the combine. He needs to develop a little bit (which is what you get with a third-round offensive lineman), but he does have the potential to be a swing tackle while he develops.
Matt Miller, ESPN
Round
Pick
Player
Position
School
1
32
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edge
Boston College
2
64
Elijah Arroyo
Tight end
Miami (FL)
3
96
Jordan Phillips
Defensive Tackle
Maryland
4
134
Logan Brown
Offensive Tackle
Kansas
5
161
Joe Huber
Guard
Wisconsin
5
164
Sebastian Castro
Safety
Iowa
5
165
Tez Johnson
Wide Receiver
Oregon
5
168
Teddye Buchanan
Linebacker
Cal
Matt Miller also has Donovan Ezeiruaku going to the Eagles in the first round, and like Duffy, he also has Arroyo going to the Eagles in the second round. That’s the best of both worlds.
He doesn’t have the Eagles going with the offensive line in the third round. Instead, he has them drafting the Milton Williams replacement in Jordan Phillips, who is pretty much only useful in stopping the run. He played at Tennessee in 2022, and then at Maryland in 2023 and 2024. In those three seasons, he didn’t have a single sack, which is startling.
Miller has the Eagles taking Logan Brown as their developmental offensive tackle in the fourth round. The whole thing about him is that he only had one year as a starter. He’s a good athlete, but he just hasn’t had the reps to make you comfortable starting him yet. Sitting behind Lane Johnson would definitely help him.
Pro Football Network
Round
Pick
Player
Position
School
1
32
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edge
Boston College
2
64
Darius Alexander
Defensive Tackle
Toledo
3
96
Dylan Fairchild
Guard
Georgia
4
134
Logan Brown
Offensive Tackle
Kansas
5
161
Upton Stout
Cornerback
Western Kentucky
5
164
Luke Lachey
Tight End
Iowa
5
165
Kaiman Rucker
Edge
North Carolina
5
168
Teddye Buchanan
Linebacker
Cal
ProFootballNetwork’s seven-round mock draft is different because it’s all built from the data they received from people doing mock drafts on their website. That means this isn’t any one person’s thoughts, instead it’s a culmination of what a bunch of people thought.
Once again, it’s Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first, Logan Brown in the fourth, and then Teddye Buchanan in the fifth. Take from that what you will.