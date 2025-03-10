Eagles should be worried as Super Bowl champions are poached left and right

Winning a Super Bowl is hard. Winning two Super Bowls in a row is even harder because after you win the first one... everyone else wants your players! The Philadelphia Eagles are experiencing that firsthand right now, as some essential players from Philly's run to Super Bowl 59 are being poached by other teams on day one of free agency.

Of course, it's nearly impossible to trot out the exact same team from the year prior in the NFL, but the Eagles have already lost some difference-makers today.

Milton Williams signs with Patriots

A massive part of the dominant Eagles defense, Williams was probably the biggest prize on that side of the ball this offseason, and the Pats scooped him up for $26 million a year.

It would have been tough for Philly to retain Williams, who sacked Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 59 and had interest from all around the league, and now the lineman heads to New England to shore up the Pats interior defensive line. A somewhat expected loss, but a big one nonetheless.

Isaiah Rogers heads to Vikings

Rodgers was a "why not" signing for the Eagles last year and exceded any expectations, putting together a career year in Philly and providing the secondary with pretty reliable play all year.

Today, he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Minnesota and suddenly the secondary in Philly looks a little thin. Look for Howie Roseman to attack the cornerback market after losing Rodgers.

Josh Sweat lands in Arizona

Another key piece of Philly's defensive attack was Josh Sweat, who has spent his entire career with the Eagles to this point. But that tenure has ended — on a high note, to be fair — with a Super Bowl ring, as Sweat is now headed for the sunny skies of Arizona after signing a 4-year, $76 million deal with the Cardinals.

Another Super Bowl standout, Sweat has 25 sacks in the past three years and can play on the edge or line up as a linebacker for teams, and that versatility got him a very nice payday in the NFC West.