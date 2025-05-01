Eagles sneakily found Lane Johnson’s replacement and no one noticed

The Philadelphia Eagles set a record as soon as they walked onto the field in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Stadium. The average size of the Eagles’ starting offensive line was 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, the largest in Super Bowl history.

Despite their physical stature, Philadelphia's blocking was expected to take a significant step backwards after the retirement of center Jason Kelce. Instead, the Eagles reconstructed their offensive front and paved their way to a championship. The "Tush Push" was as lethal as ever, and running back Saquon Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Third-year Eagles center Cam Jurgens was prepared to step into a starting role following Kelce's departure, and Philadelphia may now have their sights set on preparing a successor for All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

Eagles may have found their next great offensive line project

The Eagles selected Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams with the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the third offensive lineman selected by Philadelphia on Day 3, but he may possess the most potential of the bunch.

Williams is a raw prospect but has all of the physical attributes to develop into an imposing presence in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound tackle nearly meets the standard for Philadelphia's average size at just age 21, and he still has plenty of time to grow. His 11⅜-inch hands rank in the 98th percentile, per MockDraftable. With a wing span of 84½ inches and arms that are nearly 35 inches long, he has the length to battle with some of the rangy pass rushers who are currently dominating the league.

Williams served as a backup for two years before becoming a starter at right tackle in 2024. He only started 16 games during his collegiate career and committed 18 penalties over that span, highlighting his lack of experience and discipline. He also lacks the footwork and hand skills to compete at the professional level, but there are few better coaches to address those deficiencies than Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Much of Philadelphia's offensive success in the trenches can be attributed to Stoutland, who is widely considered to be among the greatest assistant coaches in the league. The 63-year-old coach helped transform Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from the NFL's International Player Pathway program, into a second-team All-Pro left tackle. He also helped Mekhi Becton, an abandoned first-round pick, transition from a struggling offensive tackle into a dominant right guard.

Becton elected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, leaving the Eagles with some uncertainty on the interior of their offensive line. Veteran right guard Tyler Steen is expected to start while Drew Kendall, a fifth-round rookie from Boston College, is expected to serve as the backup.