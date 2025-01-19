Eagles vs Rams weather forecast just got scary for Matthew Stafford specifically
By Quinn Everts
It's always sunny in... wait, that's not right; according to the National Weather Service, snow is likely in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, with the winner taking on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
On Sunday morning, the NWS Mount Holly (which also covers the Philadelphia area) upgraded its Winter Storm Warning for the area to include Southeast Pennsylvania (which includes Philly), reporting that the city could see 4-6 inches of snowfall on Sunday, the bulk of that coming during the Eagles game.
My boots-on-the-ground reporting (looking out the window from my apartment in Philadelphia) is reporting that snowflakes have started to fall in the city, but it's more of a rain / snow mix right now instead of strictly snow. That is forecasted to change as we move closer to kickoff.
Rams offense could struggle in snowy conditions
Whether it stays as a mix or develops into a pure snowstorm —it might not be a good sign for the Rams either way, as quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't been great in the rain or snow over the course of his career.
To be fair, no one fares great in snow games. It's not as though all other quarterbacks dice defenses during blizzards while Stafford stumbles around in the pocket. Snow games are hard for everyone — still, these aren't the most inspiring numbers for LAR. It could be a big Kyren Williams day for the Rams.
This wouldn't be the first time Stafford has played against the Eagles in a snowy Philadelphia, the first coming over 10 years ago in a December regular season game. Today likely won't provide whiteout conditions like that game in 2013, but the city is expected to get a hefty snowfall. Hooray for snowy playoff football!