Eagles not-so-secret weapon includes using the Commanders weakness against them
The Washington Commanders didn’t realize how ironic it would be trading Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason. Not because they’d have to face him twice a year. But because their biggest weakness is their secondary.
And with Marshon Lattimore’s Commanders debut being delayed at least one more week, Dotson has a chance to light up the Commanders as a perfect get back for being traded.
Dotson was drafted by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft and was a great complement to Terry McLaurin. In his first two seasons, Dotson compiled 1,041 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. This year he hasn’t quite made an impact in a loaded Philadelphia wide receiver room.
He has just five catches for 98 yards and no touchdowns. But I’m sure the Eagles will look to get him the ball as he faces his former team.
Jahan Dotson takes high road, but motivated to prove Commanders wrong in Week 11
Dotson took the high road when asked his approach going into this week’s game against Philadelphia. He said he’s treating it like any other game. But that’s media talk for 'I can’t wait to prove them wrong.'
He never really had a chance to find his fitting with a new offense taking over. Kliff Kingsbury and Dan Quinn immediately elevated the Commanders with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. But Dotson was the odd man out in the system and was ultimately dealt to the Eagles.
The Eagles haven’t quite found a way to incorporate Dotson into the offense. And that’s less of an indictment on his skill and more due to the fact that everyone simply can’t get the ball. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith were always going to be primary targets.
When Philadelphia added Saquon Barkley, their offense had more than enough players to get the ball. While you can’t really have too much, it’s also only one ball.
Dotson will find his role with these Eagles soon enough. And they may look to utilize him more against his former team. With both teams on a crash course for the NFC East title, Thursday’s game is more important than ever.
For Dotson, it’s proving to his old team they made a mistake. And for the Eagles, it’s to prove that while they’ve had a dream season, they still aren’t at the level the Eagles are.