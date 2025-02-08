Early Texas-Ohio State odds throw some serious shade at Arch Manning
By Austen Bundy
The 2024-25 college football season was one of the most exciting we've witnessed to date. The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff was a big part of that hype and one matchup in particular from the semi-finals will be getting a much-anticipated rematch in 2025-26.
Texas and Ohio State will face off to open the new season on Aug. 30 in Columbus and the defending national champion Buckeyes have opened up as 3.5 point favorites over the Longhorns (FanDuel Sportsbook).
The decisive 28-14 win in the CFP semi-final certainly helps Ohio State's case but there will be some key pieces from last year's team missing that will offer up some early question marks. No quarterback Will Howard, no wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and no running backs Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson.
But do you know who will be on the field that we've already seen impressive stuff from? Arch Manning. The rising sophomore passing phenom will kick off his first full season as a starter for Texas against the toughest opponent imaginable but at least we have an idea of what he's made of already. Vegas clearly wasn't paying attention.
Arch Manning disrespected in early lines for Texas-Ohio State
Manning never threw a pass against Ohio State, instead rushing once for just eight yards and a near fumble. So, in reality, we really don't have the best sample size to judge his abilities against a juggernaut like Ohio State.
Vegas is clearly taking that fact and running with it (at least for now) with still over seven months until kickoff. Manning recorded 939 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns across 10 appearances in 2024, creating a serious stir about his eventual succession of starter Quinn Ewers in Austin.
He went 2-0 in the games he started last year and is already opening as a serious Heisman Trophy contender. Ohio State may have the championship hype but it's rare to see a team repeat its dominance in college football. Manning will have his toughest test front and center in 2025 and he'll be expected to shine in what could be his triumphant coronating moment.