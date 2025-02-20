Eddie Rosario's first Dodgers homer could've been so much worse for Braves fans

Eddie Rosario was once a hero in Braves country. He led Atlanta back to the World Series, winning NLCS MVP for his heroics against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Since then, however, Rosario has fallen off quite a bit, so much so that he's struggling to catch on with any team for a roster spot.

Yet, those same Dodgers came calling just days prior to spring training. Rosario signed on in a heartbeat, because why wouldn't he? Again, teams weren't exactly knocking down Rosario's door, and he now has a chance to play with the most talented roster ever assembled, arguably.

It's a bit painful for Braves fans who loathe the Dodgers to not just watch Freddie Freeman, but also Rosario make an impact in the Cactus League. Rosario started in the outfield for Los Angeles in their first spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. While that was thought to merely be a footnote for Braves fans possibly interested in watching the standalone game on MLB Network, Rosario provided even more fireworks.

Eddie Rosario with the first Dodger homer of #DodgersST! pic.twitter.com/YTsoqtlZbd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 20, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Eddie Rosario's first home run with the Dodgers could've been worse for Braves fans

When Rosario was asked about the irony of playing for the Dodgers, a team he once helped eliminate, he assured reporters it was not lost on him.

"But it's in the past," Rosario said. "It was a good moment for me."

Four years isn't that much time, but in baseball years a lot can happen. Again, Rosario went from a starting-level outfielder to possible bench bat, if he's lucky. Rosario's new teammate Freeman acknowledged that he remembers Rosario's electric NLCS performance all too well.

I'm not suggesting Braves fans do or should hold a grudge against Rosario. He is a former World Series champion and will always be remembered as such in Atlanta. Yet, watching one of those beloved champions hit spring dingers for a rival can't be great, right? Well, let me assure you, it could've been a whole lot worse.

Notably missing from that shot of Rosario's home run was Freeman, who either did not make the camera cut in the TV truck or was perfecting his game elsewhere. Either way, Freeman greeting Rosario from the Dodgers dugout would've led to some complicated emotions for Braves fans, even those who've long moved on.