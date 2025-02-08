Eli Manning is all class when discussing 2025 Hall of Fame snub
By Austen Bundy
Most if not all NFL fans know former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as a humble guy who conducts himself with class. Even when faced with a pretty obvious snubbing by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night, he's able to show grace and pivot the conversation away from himself.
"I'm excited for those guys that got in," Manning told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday. "All of them are so deserving. Happy for them. I texted a few of them, the guys that I knew, and just congratulated them."
"I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that. And I'm totally at peace. It's not going to change my outlook of my career and how I feel about it," he continued.
Eli Manning's candor tells you all you need to know about his Hall of Fame worthiness
Four players from the 15 modern-era finalists were elected to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The 2025 class includes tight end Antonio Gates, cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
The selection committee could've picked a maximum of five but each need to gain at least 80 percent of the vote. Clearly Manning didn't meet that threshold and, per multiple reports, he didn't even make the final seven.
The long-time Giants passer had mediocre numbers during his career but his legacy mainly hinges on two Super Bowl titles (and game MVPs) over Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the dynastic New England Patriots. To some, that should've been enough to get him in considering other Hall of Famers like Dan Marino didn't accomplish as much.
But Manning isn't going to let this year's snub define his legacy and that's a testament to his character. He's got very little ego and has been a fantastic example of sportsmanship in the NFL, earning the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award (shared with Larry Fitzgerald).
Manning was only in his first year of eligibility so he will have another opportunity to get in next year. However, multiple newly-eligible names like quarterback Drew Brees, running back Frank Gore, and Fitzgerald could stand in his way, and make the wait his call to the Hall even longer.