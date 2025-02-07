Eli Manning may have reason to worry over Hall of Fame case next year too
On the night the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class was to be announced, most people expected former Giant Eli Manning to be inducted. In what was supposed to be a night of celebration for him, joining his brother Payton to become the first brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the voters had other ideas.
He was not voted into this year's class in his first year of eligibility. Instead, the 2025 Hall of Fame class includes tight end Antonio Gates, pass rusher Jared Allen, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and cornerback Eric Allen. Ironically, Sterling Sharpe beat out Manning to become the first brothers to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame as former tight end Shannon Sharpe was inducted back in 2011.
The voters make the case against Eli Manning, who faces longer odds moving forward
Despite ranking 11th all-time in both passing yards( 57,023) and passing touchdowns (366), the voters made it clear that he might never be a Hall of Famer much less a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Manning's case was going to cause controversy amongst fans and voters. He won two Super Bowls against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, but many will argue if it was not for beating Tom Brady in both Super Bowls, he would not even stand a chance.
Manning himself seems to be perfectly at ease not making it last night, saying "I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that. I'm totally at peace. It's not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it."
Manning faces longer odds next season when both quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers become eligible. The ultimate irony is that they could be inducted much sooner than him. Brees was the starting quarterback for the San Diego Chargers, but the Chargers acquired Rivers during the 2004 NFL Draft. Rivers was drafted by the New York Giants and traded immediately to San Diego in exchange for Manning, who refused to play for them. Brees left to sign with the New Orleans Saints and Rivers replaced Brees as a starter in 2006. The rest is history.
Brees will be inducted in 2026 along with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in their first year of eligibility. Other new candidates include tight end Jason Witten, and running backs Frank Gore and Todd Gurley. There are plenty of holdover players, who all deserve to be inducted and yet face more backlogs as new candidates become eligible. But it took Sterling Sharpe almost three decades after his playing career ended to be finally inducted into the Hall of Fame. Maybe Eli Manning can take solace in that as he patiently waits for his induction someday.