Eli White faces Brian Snitker's wrath after latest Braves roster move

The Braves got Ronald Acuña Jr. back from the injured list three days ago. Since then, Acuña Jr. has hit two home runs and has three RBIs to boot (as of this writing), thus making Atlanta's plan look awfully smart. The Braves brought Acuña Jr. back slowly, making sure he took his time in rehab starts, especially when asked to play the outfield. However, Acuña Jr.'s return hasn't been good news for everyone, including Orlando Arcia (who was DFA'd) and now Eli White.

White has received some playing time since Acuña Jr. came back, but it didn't help his case. White was put in the game as a pinch runner on May 23. In that appearance, White made a crucial base-running error which didn't make Brian Snitker happy.

"Snitker said he hadn't talked to Eli White about his base running blunder, but said they can't afford to make mistakes like that on the bases in games like this," tweeted The Athletic's David O'Brien.

Brian Snitker is sending Eli White and the Braves a message

White hasn't appeared in a game since then, and was left out of the lineup on Sunday. It would've been a perfectly-reasonable game to give White a chance in, especially since Acuña Jr. played in three straight since being activated off the injured list. However, it appears Snitker hasn't yet gotten over White's mistake.

In limited appearances so far this season, White is hitting .274 with 0.5 WAR. He's played a solid corner outfield when called upon, and is a dangerous runner when on the basepaths. One mistake should not define him, but you can be Snitker is making an example of him. With Acuña Jr. back in the fold, White is not guaranteed starts in the outfield. He and the Braves cannot afford to make untimely mistakes in critical moments. If White does so again, the bench is the least of his problems.

The Braves aren't asking White to do much. He plays adequate outfield defense and can run the bases well (usually). He'd be a fine replacement for Jurickson Profar, who was suspended 80 games for taking PEDs, in the Braves outfield. That being said, he is replaceable. It's important he keeps that in mind as Snitker sends a message.