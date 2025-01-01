Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft projection: Which teams should target Ohio State WR?
NFL teams looking to add technical quality at the wide receiver in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft should give Emeka Egbuka a long look. The Ohio State Buckeyes wideout lacks the elite physical traits required to be a superstar at the next level but he could turn into one of the best No. 2 wide receivers in football.
That is not a knock on Egbuka. Not every wideout who comes out of Ohio State is going to have the quality of Marvin Harrison Jr. Becoming a solid co-star early on in his NFL career would be a quality outcome for Egbuka.
The lack of dominant athleticism means Egbuka won't hear his name called in the top 10 on draft night. Instead, he will be a player who garners a lot of attention at the bottom half of Round 1. The following three teams need to boost their receiving corps and could be ideal landing spots for the outstanding route-runner.
3. Kansas City Chiefs need another young WR like Egbuka
The Chiefs added a speed merchant in last year's draft by spending a first-round pick on Xavier Worthy. They could easily follow it up by adding a superior possession option like Egbuka this year.
Learning how to thrive on the outside from DeAndre Hopkins would be an ideal scenario for Egbuka as a rookie. He would not face immense pressure to produce right away in Kansas City. Getting time to learn how Patrick Mahomes wants him to run his routes would also be extremely beneficial for the versatile pass catcher.
Egbuka will be a target for the Chiefs but it's unclear whether or not he will still be on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1. There's a strong chance a team in the 20s will stop any sort of draft night slide he's forced to endure. If Kansas City wants to nab Egbuka to round out their receiver room they might need to execute a trade to move up by 5-10 slots.
2. Emeka Egbuka would thrive with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills
The Bills are another team that spent a premium pick on a receiver last year but still need to add more quality to their receiving options. Second-round pick Keon Coleman gives them a big-bodied wideout who can thrive on the outside. Buffalo needs a more precise route-runner to balance him out on the other side of the formation.
That need will be more pronounced if, as expected, Amari Cooper departs via free agency. Egbuka has the skillset needed to step right in and help make Josh Allen's life easier in 2025. He's playing like an MVP this year without a 1,000-yard receiver. It's possible Egbuka could become that kind of target given the space he'd receive in the Bills' offense.
Buffalo has gravitated more towards players with elite physical tools during head coach Sean McDermott's tenure but it might be time for them to focus a little more on skill. Egbuka can help their offense keep the chains moving and become less reliant on heroic plays by their quarterback. Providing Allen with help and protection would make this a very valuable first-round selection for the Bills.
1. Get Emeka Egbuka on the Washington Commanders now
Terry McLaurin is a superstar for the Commanders at one receiver spot but Jayden Daniels desperately needs more balance on the outside. Drafting Egbuka in Round 1 would give Washington's offense a much-needed boost in pass-catching diversity.
McLaurin's ability to draw consistent double teams would allow Egbuka to work against single coverage on a large percentage of his routes as a rookie. That would help him adjust to the rigors and physicality of working against NFL corners. He might still struggle against bump and run coverage early on but his short-range quickness will be a nightmare for pro corners to deal with in the absence of safety help.
The Commanders currently project to have the No. 26 overall pick in Round 1 which could represent the high water mark of where Egbuka should be drafted. That could change if he runs an elite 40-yard dash in the pre-draft process but he might choose to avoid athletic testing to solidify his spot in the first round. Landing with the Commanders would be a great outcome for both the team and player.