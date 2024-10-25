3 emergency Vikings trades to make as Minnesota's undefeated start turns losing streak
The Minnesota Vikings needs to be buying over the next couple of weeks. After an undefeated start to the 2024 season, the Vikings have lost their past two games. But their biggest loss came during Thursday night’s game when Christian Darrisaw went out with a knee injury.
Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that Darrisaw’s injury is going to require season-ending surgery.
That means if the Vikings are going to contend for a playoff spot this season, they need to make some urgent moves for a new left tackle and add another offensive weapon—and maybe even upgrade the defense ahead of the trade deadline. Here's who the Vikings should target.
3 emergency Minnesota Vikings trades ahead of the deadline
OT, Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Robinson could be a short-term fix that could keep the Vikings from unraveling all together. He’s a veteran tackle and is likely on the outs with the Jaguars this season. Despite two wins in the past three weeks, the Jaguars could be looking to get a return for Robinson if they don’t intend to re-sign him.
CB, Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns
The Vikings need some depth at defensive back with several injuries to the unit piling up. Newsome hasn’t necessarily played great this season, but the Cleveland Browns could get a decent return for the former first-round pick. Byron Murphy and Stephon Gilmore have played well to start, but another experienced defensive back couldn’t hurt.
RB, Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders could be a good backup running back. He’s had an underwhelming start to the year, but could be a great addition to the offense. While Aaron Jones has played all season, he’s had nicks and dings here and there. Adding Sanders could give the Vikings an experienced weapon and take some of the load off of Jones.