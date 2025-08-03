The wait is over: Emma Meesseman is officially back in the WNBA. The New York Liberty’s newest addition suited up today against the Connecticut Sun, providing a much-needed reinforcement as Breanna Stewart remains sidelined without a clear return timetable.

Meesseman hadn't played in the WNBA since 2022 with the Chicago Sky, when she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in just under 29 minutes per game. Since then, she’s dominated overseas — winning six EuroLeague championships and earning three EuroLeague MVPs, further cementing her reputation as one of the best post players in the world. Now, she’s bringing that elite skill set to the reigning WNBA champions.

More than just a stopgap, Meesseman offers elite offensive versatility — capable of scoring off the dribble, spotting up, or operating out of the high post. A career 52.5 percent field-goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooter, her efficiency and basketball IQ make her an immediate impact player for New York on both ends of the court.

Meesseman is already bringing a new dimension to Liberty

Meesseman was the versatile force she always has been against the league-worst Connecticut Sun (5-22) on Sunday, a team currently led by former Liberty center Tina Charles. In her return to action, Meesseman scored 11 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, dished 3 assists and recorded a block. A slow shooting start was quickly forgotten as she was a difference-maker in the second half and showed just how important her skillset will be to the Liberty while Stewart is sidelined — and even when she returns.

Meesseman’s 6-foot-4 frame pairs well with Jonquel Jones (6-foot-6), giving New York a dynamic frontcourt that can dominate the paint and stretch the floor. Meesseman will be inserted directly into the starting lineup in her Liberty debut, essentially filling the role that Stewart usually occupies.

Stewart’s absence has left Sabrina Ionescu with most of the scoring responsibility — a load she’s handled admirably, most recently pouring in 30+ points against the Minnesota Lynx. But with Meesseman now in the fold, Ionescu finally has the complementary support she’s needed and it could be the move that helps get New York back on track after going just 9-10 after a 9-0 start.

The Liberty's win on Saturday snapped a four-game losing streak, their longest of the season, and it was much needed after losing to the Sun on Friday. Meesseman shook off some early rust and it's clear she will bring valuable production and leadership to NYL as she once again finds her rhythm in the W.