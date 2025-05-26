Encouraging Giancarlo Stanton update comes with one huge catch

The New York Yankees are 12 games above .500, lead the AL East by six games and have won six consecutive series. Life in the Bronx couldn’t possibly get better, right?

Wrong.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman just delivered more good news, announcing that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to take live batting practice over the next two weeks in Tampa. Stanton, 35, has been sidelined since spring training due to tennis elbow in both arms, an injury that had left him unable to swing a bat without pain. But now, for the first time in months, the power-hitting slugger appears to be trending in the right direction.

There’s just one problem: The Yankees don’t have a place for him.

Giancarlo Stanton's return could put the Yankees into a pickle

The outfield is packed — and thriving. Aaron Judge is hitting an absurd .397 with 18 home runs, Cody Bellinger has caught fire at the plate, Jasson Dominguez is flashing Gold Glove potential and even Trent Grisham is making the most of limited opportunities. And while the plan was never to stick Stanton back in the outfield — especially given his declining speed and questionable arm — there's no way he leapfrogs any of those four.

As for the DH spot? That’s not available either.

Paul Goldschmidt, hitting .345, and Ben Rice, with 10 home runs, have been rotating at first base and designated hitter — and producing exceptionally. Boone’s already juggling outfield rotations and giving the occasional rest day. Adding Stanton into the mix only tightens the logjam.

So where does Stanton fit?

Right now, the most talked-about solution involves teaching Rice how to play third base — a position he’s never played in his pro career. Rice has experience at first base, DH and catcher, but third would be entirely new territory. Still, the theory goes: Shift Rice to third, put Goldy at first full-time, let Stanton as the DH and maintain the current outfield core.

And that’s without factoring in Jazz Chisholm Jr., who’s expected to return from his oblique injury soon and likely to reclaim his spot at second base, potentially pushing DJ LeMahieu into a utility role or reducing his playing time altogether.

Who would’ve thought the Yankees’ biggest obstacle in 2025 might be … getting too healthy?