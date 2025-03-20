Encouraging Sean Manaea update proves Mets don't have to get desperate in starting pitching search

The New York Mets starting rotation took a hit when both Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea went down with spring training injuries. Montas could be out until the second half, but the outlook is much better for Manaea, who's already begun throwing again.

David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza hope Montas can provide a lift when he returns. For Manaea, they expect him to lift the rotation, as he was a revelation especially down the stretch in 2024. The lefty should be able to return within the first two months of 2025 if all goes well.

"He's throwing, I think he's up to 90 feet"



Carlos Mendoza provides an update on Sean Manaea's progression: pic.twitter.com/sapaps8laO — SNY (@SNYtv) March 19, 2025

David Stearns has zero need to panic thanks to Sean Manaea’s progress

Once both starters went down, all eyes were on Stearns to make a move. As great as Clay Holmes has looked in spring training, it’s just spring training. Kodai Senga is coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched just five innings. David Peterson posted a 2.90 ERA last season, but he needs to prove it wasn’t a fluke. Those three can certainly break out this season, but the backend is worrisome.

Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn are the candidates to fill the last two spots in the rotation. So far, Canning looks like a lock to take at least one of those spots, pitching to 0.90 ERA in three appearances this spring. Nevertheless, he recorded a 5.19 ERA in 2024, so there’s still some worry. Megil has never had a season with a sub-4.00 ERA, and Blackburn is no stud.

That said, a surplus of Mets fans called for Stearns to trade for a starting pitcher when Manaea went down. Rumors suggested potential interest in starters such as Dylan Cease, who’s pitched stellar this spring. However, trading for Cease would cost an arm and a leg at this point.

Stearns' best option is to play the waiting game. The Mets have a powerful lineup; as long as the two backend starters don’t allow four to five runs across a few innings, that lineup, led by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, should provide plenty of runs. If Holmes pitches anywhere near the level he’s pitched in Spring Training, he’ll be a front-end starter. Senga isn’t too far removed from finishing in MLB’s top five for ERA in 2023. Peterson could also build off his terrific 2024 performance. If that happens and Manaea returns, Mendoza will have one of the top rotations in MLB. And with the progress the Samoan lefty has made, it very well could.