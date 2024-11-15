England vs. Ireland: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
England defeated Greece 3-0 this week, which moves them to the top of League 2 Group B. This means that if the Three Lions beat Ireland on Sunday, then they will be promoted to League 1 of the Nations League.
No snakes for England
The last time England played Ireland, the Three Lions won 2-0 with goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. These goals were particularly poignant as Rice had played for Ireland whilst Grealish represented the Boys in Green at U21 level. They were branded 'Snakes' by the Irish, but the England players got the last laugh.
Unfortunately, both Rice and Grealish both pulled out of England's roster. Rice has a broken toe, whilst Grealish has only just returned to Manchester City's training. However, the Three Lions still have one former Ireland international in their camp, Lee Carsley.
Carsley played 40 times for Ireland but is now England's interim manager. However, he will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel after this game. The coach will want to go out on a high by gaining the Three Lions promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. He will then return to his role as the England U21s manager.
View on Ireland
Ireland goes into this game on the back of defeating Finland 1-0 — thanks to a goal from Evan Ferguson. This was the Brighton & Hove Albion forward's third goal for his country.
The forward line for Ireland is their strength as they also have Sammie Szmodics. The Ipswich Town player scored against Tottenham Hotspur in his last Premier League game.
Team news and predicted lineups
With Ollie Watkins starting and scoring against Greece, Carsley could continue to play the Aston Villa forward ahead of Harry Kane.
England predicted lineup: Pickford, Lewis, Walker, Guehi, Hall, Gallagher, Jones, Bellingham, Madueke, Watkins, Gordon
Heimir Hallgrimsson will field a similar side to the one that defeated Finland this week.
Ireland predicted lineup: Kelleher, Doherty, Collins, O'Dowda, Coleman, Ebosele, Cullen, Knight, Johnston, Ferguson, Szmodics
Historical context and prediction
Matches between England and Ireland are always fierce occasions. However, there will be fewer hostilities at Wembley than there were last time out in Dublin due to Rice and Grealish being unavailable.
England need to win and have a far superior roster to Ireland. Therefore, the Three Lions should win 3-0.
How to watch England vs. Ireland
England will take on Ireland at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17. The match will be televised on Tubi, ViX and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).