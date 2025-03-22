England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Albania?

Thomas Tuchel started his reign as England manager well with a 2-0 win over Albania. The result is a solid start to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup — a competition that Tuchel has been hired to win. It was not the most enthralling of performances from England, but breaking down a very defensive Albania team would always be difficult.

England–Albania World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the England player ratings from Wembley.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) – 6/10 – Pickford had little to do as Albania rarely threatened. However, he passed the ball about well. He was involved in a mix-up with Dan Burn, but luckily, England only surrendered a corner.

Kyle Walker (RB) – 7/10 – Walker got forward well and set up a chance for Jude Bellingham. The AC Milan full-back was also involved in the build-up to Harry Kane's goal. His experience was key to England's new back line.

Ezri Konsa (CB) – 7/10 – Solid performance from the Aston Villa defender, who has carried his club form over to the international scene. Konsa made a great tackle to deny Jasir Asani having a goalscoring opportunity.

Dan Burn (CB) – 7/10 – Only last week did Burn score in Newcastle United's win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. He came close to scoring at Wembley again as his header came back off the woodwork. Burn also saw a cross he blocked deflect up onto the England crossbar. However, he then headed it out for a corner.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB) – 8/10 – The 18-year-old had a dream debut as he nutmegged Thomas Strakosha in scoring England's opening goal. Lewis-Skelly was given a great reception when Reece James replaced him in the 90th minute.

Midfielders

Curtis Jones (CDM) – 6/10 – Jones kept the ball well but would have liked to have played more cutting-edge passes. He was replaced by the more attack-minded Morgan Rogers after 74 minutes.

Declan Rice (CDM) – 8/10 – Controlled the midfield and set up Kane's goal with a fantastic ball into the box. Rice's deliveries from set-pieces were also excellent. The experienced Jordan Henderson — who is a surprise inclusion in the roster — came on for Rice late on.

Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 8/10 – Bellingham played a sublime through ball which assisted Lews-Skelly's opener. The Real Madrid player was always looking to go forward and was not afraid to dribble past the Albanian defenders. He had a toe-poked effort saved by Strakosha and came close to scoring with a header.

Forwards

Phil Foden (RW) – 5/10 – Foden's form for England has never been as good as it has been for Manchester City. He struggled against the low block that Albania held and was replaced by Jarrod Bowen in the second half.

Harry Kane (CF) – 8/10 – Kane unsurprisingly kept his place and the captain's armband as he played under Tuchel at Bayern Munich. He squandered a couple of chances but made up for them with a great finish to seal the victory.

Marcus Rashford (LW) – 7/10 – Rashford had moments of brilliance and set up chances for Kane and Bellingham. However, like Foden, he found it difficult to break down Albania's defence. Anthony Gordon came on for Rashford in the 74th minute.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon – 6/10

Jarrod Bowen – 7/10

Morgan Rodgers – 6/10

Jordan Henderson – N/A